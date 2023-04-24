Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,385 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,965 in the last 365 days.

I-17 pavement improvement project starts again south of Flagstaff

I-17PavementImprovementProjectResumesSBsouthOfFlagstaffMillingMachineApril2423ADOTphotoB.jpgFLAGSTAFF – After a break due to the winter weather season, a project to repave and make other improvements along southbound Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff has resumed with lane restrictions starting today (April 24).

Drivers should expect lane restrictions in several areas while the pavement improvement work is underway over the next several months, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Southbound I-17 is currently narrowed to one lane around the clock in several locations between Flagstaff and the Munds Park area during the current stage of repaving.

ADOT recommends drivers allow extra travel time, especially during peak travel times. Motorists also should obey reduced speed limits and stay alert for workers and equipment in all work zones.

In all, the $35 million project, which started last year, will repave 29 miles of southbound I-17 between Flagstaff and the Coconino/Yavapai county line. The project also includes bridge repairs and improvements along shoulders and interchange ramps. Work is scheduled for completion by fall 2023.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

You just read:

I-17 pavement improvement project starts again south of Flagstaff

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more