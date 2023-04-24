PartnerReady expands Fractional Partner Leadership Team with addition of Chris Messina

Chris Messina - Fractional Leader

Chris Messina joins PartnerReady as a new fractional partnership leader and advisor to serve SaaS and Technology clients.

Chris is a valuable addition to our team. As a senior-level practitioner he will serve as a de facto extension of our client's leadership team” — Gregg McMullen

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PartnerReady, the leader in providing executive fractional leadership for partnerships and channels, has announced the addition of Chris Messina. In his new role, Chris will leverage his expertise as a longtime partnership leader to serve clients through fractional leadership and advisory. The addition to their North American practice is in response to growing demand from SaaS and technology companies.

Start-ups and established technology companies will have access to leverage Chris’s experience to understand that partnerships and their overall ecosystem and marketplace participation play a key role in their growth. Many companies currently lack the understanding or experience to build and execute a strategy in-house.

The use of fractional partner leaders is becoming increasingly practical and cost-effective for technology companies, due to market conditions such as the saturation of the technology software market, the continued expansion of the Executive "Gig Economy," the need for companies to find new routes to market in the post COVID-19, and a new focus on efficient CAC.

"Chris is a valuable addition to our team. As a senior-level practitioner he will serve as a de facto extension of our client's leadership team," said Gregg McMullen, COO and co-founder of PartnerReady. "The expansion of our team is a direct indicator of what we are seeing and hearing from clients, prospects, and venture capital firms. Technology companies need experienced leaders to help drive and execute their ecosystem and partner strategies."

PartnerReady's team expansion is driven by market trends and an increasing interest in the use of fractional leaders on executive and senior leadership teams. Having leaders and resources across major economic regions offers extended partner leadership for those technology companies looking to execute global strategies.

PartnerReady also provides early-stage advisory services and academy programs for regional economic development organizations. The company directly serves SaaS and technology companies and venture capital and private equity firms who are looking to maximize indirect revenue channels in their investments.