PartnerReady Expands its Fractional Partner Leadership Team

Company Doubles Team of Partner Professionals and Expands Geographically

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PartnerReady, the top provider of executive fractional leaders for technology partnerships and channels, announced a substantial growth of its Partner Leader portfolio with the addition of a new cohort of partner professionals globally.

Many factors in the SaaS and technology software & hardware markets are producing market conditions that make the use of fractional partner leaders both practical and cost-effective for technology companies. These market conditions include: the saturation of the technology software market by so many new SaaS companies, thus forcing mission-critical ecosystem management; the continued expansion of the Executive "Gig Economy" as a way to bring needed expertise to leadership teams; the need for companies to find new routes to market since COVID-19 has dramatically affected traditional sales and marketing channels; and a new focus on efficient CAC (Cost of Acquiring Customers). Start-ups and established technology companies understand that partnerships and their overall ecosystem & marketplace participation play a key lane in their growth; however, many lack the understanding or experience to build and execute a strategy in-house.

"The expansion of our team is a direct indicator of what we are seeing and hearing from clients, prospects, and the venture capital firms. Technology companies need experienced leaders to help drive and execute their ecosystem and partner strategies," said Ed Sullivan, Managing Director and co-founder of PartnerReady. "Our Partner Leaders are senior-level practitioners who work as a de facto extension of our client's leadership team."

Driven by the market trends and an increasing interest in the use of fractional leaders on executive and senior leadership teams, PartnerReady found the need to expand their team globally. The expansion of PartnerReady's team includes the addition of partner professionals both in North America and Europe. Having leaders and resources across major economic regions provides a wide range of talent and perspectives. It also offers extended partner leadership for those technology companies looking to execute global strategies.

About PartnerReady

PartnerReady is the leader in providing executive Fractional Leadership for partnerships and channels. The company directly serves SaaS and technology companies and venture capital and private equity firms who are looking to maximize indirect revenue channels in their investments. PartnerReady also provides early-stage advisory services through a service called the "Partner Innovation Lab."

