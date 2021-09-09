PartnerReady Expands its Fractional Partner Leadership Team to APAC

Company Continues Global Expansion and Growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PartnerReady, the top provider of executive fractional leaders for technology partnerships and channels, announced the expansion of its Partner Leader portfolio with the addition of the APAC Region.

Key factors in the SaaS and technology markets continue to make the use of fractional partner leaders a cost effective and efficient approach to accelerate growth. Fractional partner leaders allow the technology companies leadership to derisk and accelerate their growth objectives via their ecosystem management. The Executive “Gig Economy” is also driving the need for expertise into the leadership teams. Both startups and established technology companies understand that partnerships and their overall ecosystem play a key role in their growth; however, many lack the understanding and experience to build and execute a strategy. Technology companies are also realizing their need to expand across regions and develop a global strategy. Often this key lane can be accomplished through partnerships, both to expand indirect sales channels into new regions but also to help establish a presence into new markets and regions.

“The APAC region is very strategic to our business model, as we are hearing from many technology companies and venture capital firms, the need to take their business model into the region or help APAC based companies expand to the Americas or EMEA,” said Ed Sullivan, Managing Director and co-founder of PartnerReady. “Expanding our leadership team into APAC allows to build a team to local support the region but also synchronously work with our Fractional Partner Leaders in North America or Europe.”

PartnerReady has announced an alliance with Partner Plexus Pte. Ltd, based in Singapore. Partner Plexus is founded by Ananth Lazarus. Ananth brings several years of senior leadership experience in partner ecosystems, with companies such as Microsoft and IBM. He will help to lead the strategy and build out a team of Fractional Partner Leaders in the region and helping technology companies looking to execute global strategies.

Ananth, the founder of Partner Plexus Pte Ltd. added “Our commitment to bring innovative models to the burgeoning SaaS ecosystem in APAC is further strengthened with our alliance with PartnerReady”.

About PartnerReady

PartnerReady is the leader in providing executive Fractional Leadership for partnerships and channels. The company directly serves SaaS and technology companies and venture capital and private equity firms who are looking to maximize indirect revenue channels in their investments. PartnerReady also provides early-stage advisory services through a service called the "Partner Innovation Lab."

About Partner Plexus

At Partner Plexus we maximize technology companies to rapidly build sustainable growth models in Asia Pacific & now globally by helping them to land, launch and scale in a given geography.