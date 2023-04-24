Cellebration Wellness Center Announces Healthcare Team

Stem cell facility announces savvy healthcare team-members for the Costa Rica center
The team is educated in stem cell treatment and has extensive experience in the healthcare and research industries; we can’t wait to begin providing treatment with them at the helm.”
— Chief Executive Officer of Cellebration Tim Kopatich
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellebration Wellness, a leading stem cell wellness provider offering patients organic stem cell-based treatments for those seeking relief from autoimmune diseases, orthopedic injuries, rejuvenation, and aging concerns based in San Jose, Costa Rica is pleased to announce their new healthcare team members who will be working at the the center. The healthcare facility will be having its grand opening April 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST at Avenida Escazu Commercial Center, San Jose, Costa Rica.
The new employees of the center include:
-Dr. Mariella Murillo, Medical Director
Dr. Murillo received her Doctorate in Medicine and General Surgery through the Universidad Autónoma de Centro América, Costa Rica. Her experience in the medical field includes a focus in regenerative medicine, pain management, and alternative therapies. She was one of the pioneer practitioners of stem cell therapies in Costa Rica with more than six years of experience.
-Dr. Karol Soto, Head of Nursing Services
Dr Soto graduated from the Universidad de Iberoamérica. She has specialized in intensive care, with three years experience in Costa Rica’s national hospital featuring the country’s most important intensive care unit, worked as a COVID-19 first responder, and has knowledge of aesthetics and fluid therapy.
-Anrabel Araya MSc., Laboratory Operator
Araya is a cum laude graduate of the University of Costa Rica. He has more than twelve years experience in clinical microbiology, immunology, and cell culture techniques with work as a laboratory manager and studies in epidemiology. While obtaining his Bachelors and Masters degrees, Mr. Araya studied molecular mechanisms associated with cell migration and regeneration in angiogenesis.
-Victor Morgan-Rothschild, Operations and Patients Concierge
Rothschild majored in business administration at the Universidad de Costa Rica and has a Master’s degree in marketing and public relationships from Universidad Latinoamericana. Since 2016 he has been associated with stem cell service providers in Costa Rica both in operations and as patient concierge.
-Veronica Rubio, Administrative Assistant
A native of Bogota, Colombia, Rubio has a degree in hotel and restaurant management from Sena University in Bogota. She has worked for Londono Group Hotels which encompasses the Sheraton hotel chain in Latin America, as well as Crowne Plaza International, and oversees the center’s operations.
“We are incredibly excited to announce our Cellebration Wellness Center healthcare and operations team guided by Anand Srivastava, M.S., Ph.D, who is considered by many to be the “Father of Stem Cell Research,” said Tim Kopatich, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebration. “The team is educated in stem cell treatment and has extensive experience in the healthcare and research industries; we can’t wait to begin providing treatment with them at the helm.”
To learn more about Cellebration Wellness and the research behind their regenerative stem cell therapy, please visit www.cellebrationwellness.com.
# # #
About Cellebration Wellness
Cellebration Wellness (www.cellebrationwellness.com), based in San Jose, Costa Rica, is a leading stem cell wellness provider offering patients organic stem cell-based treatments for those seeking relief from autoimmune diseases, orthopedic injuries, rejuvenation, and aging concerns. It is affiliated with Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc., the world’s foremost stem cell-based research organization. The science team at Cellebration Wellness has successfully been treating patients with stem cell-based therapies for more than twenty years. Cellebration was co-founded by Dr. Anand Srivastava at the University of California – San Diego. He is recognized as one of the world’s most well-known stem cell research scientists.
Amy W Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559 email us here
You just read:
Cellebration Wellness Center Announces Healthcare Team
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Amy W Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
email us here