Benchmark Gensuite® Receives Minority Growth Investment from Vista Equity Partners

Established category leader accepts first external capital to take advantage of growing demand for unified EHS, Sustainability and ESG reporting capabilities
Benchmark Gensuite is a unique investment opportunity as a founder-led business that’s never required external capital to establish or maintain category leadership”
— Rachel Arnold, Vista Equity Partners, Senior Managing Director
CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite (the “Company”), a leading software platform that helps companies unify and digitally transform their EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting programs, today announced a minority growth investment from Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses. The minority investment, the Company’s first external capital since inception, will be used to accelerate growth and take advantage of increased market demand for unified EHS, Sustainability, ESG reporting, Quality, Operational Risk, Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risk capabilities.
“Since our founding, our ethos has been rooted in collaborative partnerships with our customers and delivering a product with fast ROI, excellent service, and continuous innovation. The opportunistic investment from Vista will enable us to accelerate product development, deepen our existing partnerships and bring the power of our platform to new customers,” said R. Mukund, Founder and CEO of Benchmark Gensuite. “With Vista, we’ve chosen a partner who is strongly aligned with our customer-focused values and has a shared commitment to innovation."
Benchmark Gensuite was founded on the philosophy that technology can help companies power safer, compliant, and more sustainable operations worldwide. The Company’s heritage is built on its two-decade long market-leading digital EHS management platform, with quick-to-launch, best-practice workflows, intuitive functionality, turnkey configuration, and seamlessly integrated advanced technologies, including AI and IoT.
More recently, the Company expanded its offering to help organizations address emerging, global reporting standards and requirements related to climate risk, value chain sustainability, and circular economy. The Company now supports over 400 customers globally, including approximately 20% of the Fortune 500, and over three million users across 35 industries with a single, unified, organically-developed digital platform covering EHS, Sustainability, Quality, Product Stewardship, Supply Chain, Operational Risk, and ESG Reporting.
The investment in Benchmark Gensuite was made by Vista’s Endeavor Fund, which provides growth capital and strategic support to market-leading, high-growth enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled companies that have achieved at least $10 million in recurring revenue. Endeavor partnerships focus on growth, market strategy, talent, and customer success – building enduring businesses designed to scale. Founders and management teams benefit from the expertise and support of Vista and its global ecosystem to deliver unparalleled value to their customers, unlock the potential of their employees, and accelerate market leadership. Abhay Puskoor, Senior Vice President at Vista, will join Benchmark Gensuite’s Board of Directors effective immediately.
“Benchmark Gensuite is a unique investment opportunity as a founder-led business that’s never required external capital to establish or maintain category leadership,” said Rachel Arnold, Co-Head of Vista’s Endeavor Fund and Senior Managing Director. “This is a testament to the vision, expert talent, and commitment to satisfying its customers’ ever-evolving regulatory compliance needs through continuous innovation. We look forward to partnering with Mukund and the entire Benchmark Gensuite team as they look to capitalize on the accelerating market opportunity.”
Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL served as legal advisor to Benchmark Gensuite and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Vista. Financial details of the investment were not disclosed.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles. With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation. Follow Benchmark Gensuite on LinkedIn, @Benchmark-Gensuite, and on Twitter, @Bmrk_Gensuite
About Vista Equity Partners
Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $96 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista's investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on Twitter, @Vista_Equity.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.