Elite Roof and Solar Earns 2022 Angi Super Service Award
Elite Roof & Solar is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA) for the third consecutive year.
Adding a 3rd consecutive Angi Super Service Award to our stable of awards is further testament to every member of our team, their dedication to our purpose, and our high standards for customer service”DAVIDSON, NC, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Roof & Solar, North Carolina’s premier solar roofing company, is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA) for the third consecutive year. This award, first released in 1999, recognizes the best home professionals and businesses in the Angi network for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing Angi customers a great experience. Elite Roof and Solar’s services have focused on roof replacements, roof repairs, gutter replacements, and are an exclusive installer of GAF’s Timberline Solar Roof shingles.
— Mick Koster, president and CEO, Elite Roof and Solar
“Through changing microeconomic factors like inflation, rising interest rates, material shortages and supply chain issues, Angi Super Service Award Winners delivered best in class customer service. These businesses are putting customers front and center and going above and beyond, providing great value, service and quality work,” said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer, Angi. “Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the best pros in our network. Congratulations to all of our Super Service Award Winners.”
Angi Super Service Award 2022 winners have met stringent eligibility requirements, across ratings and reviews during the eligibility window of November 1st, 2021 - October 31st, 2022. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by obtaining 3 or more services-performed reviews during the review period, maintaining a current and lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angi and have undergone our verification/screening.
“We have been a member of Angi since 2020, and we are pleased to have served more of their very loyal customers each year,” said Mick Koster, president and CEO, Elite Roof and Solar. “Adding a third consecutive Angi Super Service Award to our growing stable of awards is further testament to every member of our team, their dedication to our purpose, and our high standards for customer service. So when we say we are an award-winning roofer, it’s not just a marketing phrase – Elite has the actual awards from these trusted brands like Angi”
Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.
For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angi provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.
About Elite Roof & Solar
The Elite Roof & Solar team is driven by a singular purpose – to put a smile on our neighbors’ faces by protecting their families and homes with a safe, beautiful, and innovative roof over their heads. We are the premier roof and solar company in the Carolinas driven to provide superior workmanship, innovative products, award-winning service, and an easy customer buying experience for both residential and commercial customers. We are a veteran owned and operated company with over 5,000+ customers having trusted us for their roofing needs since 2012. For more information, visit www.eliteroofandsolar.com, www.instagram.com/elite_roof_and_solar/, www.linkedin.com/company/elite-roofing-solar, or www.facebook.com/Elite-Roof-Solar-106061545371398, www.twitter.com/EliteSolarRoof
