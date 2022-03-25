Elite Roof and Solar Earns 2021 Angi Super Service Award
Elite Roof & Solar, the premier roof and solar company in the Carolinas, announced that it has earned the Angi Super Service Award for the 2nd year in a row.
This award is a testament to our focus on excellent customer service and is a source of pride for our entire team. It’s great to receive such recognition back-to-back from a well-respected company.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Roof & Solar, the premier roof and solar company in the Carolinas, today announced that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA) for the second year in a row. This award honors service professionals who have maintained high service ratings and reviews on Angi in 2021. Elite Roof and Solar’s services have focused on roof replacements, roof repairs, gutter replacements, and now have added certified solar installer to their customer offering.
— Mick Koster, president and CEO, Elite Roof and Solar
“These outstanding businesses have helped homeowners not only maintain their homes, but also evolve them into spaces that can handle life, work, school and entertainment under one roof,” said Bryan Ellis, senior executive at Angi. “Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the top pros in our network. Congratulations to this year's Super Service Award winners.”
Angi Super Service Award 2021 winners have met eligibility requirements. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by obtaining 3 or more services-performed reviews in the previous year, maintaining a current and lifetime GPA of at least 4.5+ stars. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angi and have undergone our verification/screening.
“We really started to engage with Angi and their very loyal customers back in 2020, and it’s great to receive the recognition in back-to-back years from such a well-respected company,” said Mick Koster, president and CEO, Elite Roof and Solar. “We are a purpose driven company – it’s what we call ‘The Elite Way’ – and it keeps us focused on providing a trustworthy, professional service, and treating people with respect, earning a smile, and always trying to share a laugh or two along the way. This award is a testament to that focus and is a source of pride for our entire team.”
Elite Roof & Solar has been on Angi since 2020, and this is the second year in a row that Elite Roof and Solar has received this honor. Elite Roof and Solar offers roof replacements, roof repairs, gutter replacements, and solar roof replacements across the Carolinas with offices in Charlotte, NC (https://eliteroofandsolar.com/charlotte-roofing-contractor), Hickory, NC (https://eliteroofandsolar.com/hickory-roofing), Boone, NC (https://eliteroofandsolar.com/boone-roofing), Asheville, NC (https://eliteroofandsolar.com/asheville-roofing/), Winston-Salem, NC (https://eliteroofandsolar.com/winston-salem-roofing), and from their headquarters in Davidson, NC (https://eliteroofandsolar.com/).
Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.
For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angi provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.
About Elite Roof & Solar
The Elite Roof & Solar team is driven by a singular purpose – to put a smile on our neighbors’ faces by protecting their families and homes with a safe, beautiful, and innovative roof over their heads. We are the premier roof and solar company in the Carolinas driven to provide superior workmanship, innovative products, award-winning service, and an easy customer buying experience for both residential and commercial customers. We are a veteran owned and operated company with over 5,000+ customers having trusted us for their roofing needs since 2012. For more information, visit www.eliteroofandsolar.com, www.instagram.com/elite_roof_and_solar/, ,www.linkedin.com/company/elite-roofing-solar, or www.facebook.com/Elite-Roof-Solar-106061545371398
