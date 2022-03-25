Elite Roof and Solar Earns 2021 Angi Super Service Award

Elite Roof and Solar

Elite Roof & Solar, the premier roof and solar company in the Carolinas, announced that it has earned the Angi Super Service Award for the 2nd year in a row.

This award is a testament to our focus on excellent customer service and is a source of pride for our entire team. It’s great to receive such recognition back-to-back from a well-respected company.” — Mick Koster, president and CEO, Elite Roof and Solar