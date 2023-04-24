KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE SOCIETY REFEREES BBQ SMOKE SHOW CONTEST AT THE NFL DRAFT

KCBS officiates the NFL Draft Smoke Show barbeque competition and instructs local and celebrity judges.
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) will referee judging at the NFL Draft Smoke Show Barbeque Competition in Kansas City on Saturday, April 29. Rod Gray, KCBS CEO, and competitive pitmaster, will officiate the barbeque competition and instruct local and celebrity judges.
Gray says, “KCBS is honored to be a part of this experience. We’re a natural fit for the Smoke Show because of our history in officiating food sports, and of course, Kansas City is the BBQ capital of the world.” Judges include former Mayor Sly James, Hunter Smith, and KCBS founder, Carolyn Wells.
Many vendors and pitmasters participating in the Smoke Show are KCBS members who competed at KCBS-sanctioned barbeque contests and leveraged their success on the barbeque circuit to launch their professional careers.
“KCBS gave me the resources and the contacts to be successful in the barbeque business. The barbeque community has a wealth of knowledge that was indispensable to me as I moved into the restaurant industry. And honestly, it’s a lot of fun,” says Joe Pearce, chef of SLAP’S BBQ.
As the preeminent barbeque-sanctioning organization globally, the Kansas City Barbeque Society has a storied legacy of cultivating talent and perfecting the science of judging food contests. Gray encourages barbeque enthusiasts to take their passion for eating good food to the next level and become certified. “If you like eating good barbeque and you want to learn more about judging barbeque, you should register for a Certified Barbeque Judging class. Q39 is sponsoring a CBJ class with KCBS at the American Royal on May 6 and that’s an excellent opportunity to get involved,” Gray says.
To learn more about the KCBS and to follow along for future updates for Pitmaster, Certified Barbeque Judge, and Volunteer registration, visit www.kcbs.us.
The Kansas City Barbeque Society partners with brands and organizations to create custom barbeque events for consumers, as well as employee engagement. From volunteering at barbeque contests to event production, KCBS members offer assistance to civic and charitable organizations that organize events. KCBS serves as a key influencer and powerhouse of barbeque information; partnering with related trade associations and other contest-sanctioning organizations, tracking trends in barbeque related products, and teaming up with various food organizations and the media to promote barbeque.
