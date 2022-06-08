KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE SOCIETY FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2022 SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS
Seven scholarships were awarded by the Kansas City Barbeque Society FoundationKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kansas City Barbeque Society Foundation has been supporting the barbeque community’s future generations as they pursue post-high school education since 2015. We are pleased to announce that since 2015 the Kansas City Barbeque Society Foundation has awarded 232 individual scholarships totaling $156,000. We were able to award 7 scholarships in 2022 totaling $4,500.
The awards also included four named scholarships established by family members of beloved former KCBS members Dave Compton, Craig Layman, Marge Plummer and George Stone to honor each of their legacies. Several KCBS members hosted a variety of Facebook fundraisers to celebrate birthdays and other special occasions to help support the KCBS Foundation. In addition, we had several members make donations through the Qualified Charitable Distribution and leveraging non-taxable distribution options. The generosity of our members during the 2021 KCBS World Invitational and Team of the Year Banquet also raised record funds through a fun 50/50 raffle and a pop-up shop! We look forward to additional fundraising efforts at the 2022 KCBS World Invitational.
“We are so proud of all of the students who applied for the Kansas City Barbeque Society Foundation scholarships,” stated Emily Detwiler, CEO of KCBS. “The recipients of these scholarships not only demonstrate academic achievement, but also have a great sense of volunteering and giving back to their communities. Many of them came up through the barbeque family; competing in Kids ‘Que and learning to compete and judge barbeque with their parents! I’d like to thank Nancy Goldsmith, Chairwoman of the KCBS Foundation Committee, and all of the committee members for their time and dedication to reviewing and supporting the applicants and recipients. We also thank all of our extended barbeque family and community who supports the KCBS Foundation and our students through their generous donations!”
2022 Winners Included:
• Dave Compton Scholarship – Timea Harley from Glenn Dale, MD
• Craig Layman Scholarship – Mia Cross from Wise, VA
• Marge Plummer Scholarship – Nicole Dehlman from New Franklin, OH
• George Stone Scholarship – Austin Mills from Shawnee, KS
Additional winners included:
• Jordan Altic from Springfield, MO
• Alexandra Underwood from Madison, AL
• Allison Walrath from Springfield, VA
For additional information regarding the Kansas City Barbeque Society and it’s foundation, please visit www.kcbs.us or call 816-885-2943.
###
About the Kansas City Barbeque Society:
The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, celebrating, promoting and educating the public about barbeque as a distinctively American cuisine. KCBS is the world’s largest organization of barbeque and grilling enthusiasts, with approximately 16,000 members in the U.S. and over 37 countries. KCBS sanctions nearly 400 barbeque contests worldwide each year; including destination contests such as the American Royal World Series of Barbeque© and the Jack Daniel’s Invitational. For more information, visit us online at www.KCBS.us, on Facebook at @KansasCityBarbequeSociety, on Instagram as @kcbbqsociety and on Twitter @KCBBQSociety.
The Kansas City Barbeque Society partners with brands and organizations to create custom barbeque events for consumers, as well as employee engagement. From volunteering at barbeque contests to event production, KCBS members offer assistance to civic and charitable organizations that organize events. KCBS serves as a key influencer and powerhouse of barbeque information; partnering with related trade associations and other contest-sanctioning organizations, tracking trends in barbeque related products and teaming up with various food organizations and the media to promote barbeque.
About the Kansas City Barbeque Society Foundation:
The Kansas City Barbeque Society Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that accepts tax-deductible donations to create scholarships for members’ children as well as educational and outreach activities supported by KCBS. We encourage you to go to the KCBS website to learn more about the Foundation and ways that you can contribute, on a onetime basis, annually, or by including a gift to the Foundation in your estate planning.
