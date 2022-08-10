KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE SOCIETY ANNOUNCES ROD GRAY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KCBS Announces New CEOKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kansas City Barbeque Society, an international authority on all things barbeque, today named Rod Gray as Chief Executive Officer of the organization. Only the fourth person in this role since its inception in 1986, Gray will begin his employment at KCBS on August 15.
Gray, a lifetime member of the organization and Certified Barbeque Judge, has more than 20 years of experience in the barbeque industry. His time as a competitor, instructor and ambassador of barbeque, including having earned the organization’s pinnacle achievement of National Team of the Year, will lend to his success in the role. Gray’s professional experiences also include introducing a line of barbeque products to the retail food industry, negotiating and garnering national sponsorships, and demonstrating strong leadership, management, and marketing skills.
Stan Dobosenski, President of the KCBS Board of Directors, said Gray’s selection as CEO ultimately came down to his depth of experience and knowledge of the organization and industry. “We believe his business and leadership experience make Rod a good fit, and he will help continue our post pandemic revitalization and growth,” Dobosenski said. “This was not an easy decision but we feel confident in it and we’re excited for the future of KCBS.”
Gray said he is eager to be joining the KCBS team. “I look forward to what I expect will be a challenging and rewarding undertaking, and to giving back to an organization that has done so much for my barbeque career,” he said. “Helping shape the future of competition barbeque as KCBS continues to grow and flourish here and abroad makes this position very appealing to me.”
Board of Directors President, Stan Dobosenski may be reached at sdobosenski@kcbs.us for questions.
About the Kansas City Barbeque Society
The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, celebrating, promoting and educating the public about barbeque as a distinctively American cuisine. KCBS is the world’s largest organization of barbeque and grilling enthusiasts, with approximately 16,000 members in the U.S. and over 37 countries. KCBS sanctions nearly 400 barbeque contests worldwide each year; including destination contests such as the American Royal World Series of Barbeque© and the Jack Daniel’s Invitational. For more information, visit us online at www.KCBS.us, on Facebook at @KansasCityBarbequeSociety, on Instagram as @kcbbqsociety and on Twitter @KCBBQSociety.
