Governor Pillen Fills NPPD Board Seat

NEBRASKA, April 24 - CONTACT:   

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495  

John Gage, (531) 510-8529  

    

Governor Pillen Fills NPPD Board Seat  

   

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has appointed Rusty Kemp to a vacancy on the Nebraska Power District Board of Directors. Kemp will represent Subdivision 5. That seat has been vacant since early last month, following the Board’s approval of the resignation of Director Charlie Kennedy. 

 

Kemp will serve through December 2024, which coincides with the end of Kennedy’s six-year term. Kemp is self-employed as a cattle rancher in Tryon, NE and has previously served on the McPherson County School Board as well as the McPherson County Co-Op Credit Union Board.  

 

A remaining vacancy for NPPD Subdivision 11 will also be filled by Governor Pillen. Applications were due April 17, for consideration.

