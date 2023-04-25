Larry Fox from Bad Elf Named to Esri’s Partner Advisory Council

Bad Elf

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bad Elf LLC, a leading provider of GNSS receivers, today announced the acceptance of Larry Fox to Esri’s Partner Advisory Council (PAC). Larry will serve as a representative for a 3-year term.

The PAC, established in 2010, serves as an advisory body for partnering at Esri. Membership on this council is offered to only a select number of partners thought leaders that meet rigorous criteria for nomination including senior leadership in their organization, current engagement in the partner ecosystem, a clear business strategy, and technology alignment with Esri. PAC members are committed to being advocates for the partner community and providing feedback and input on the strategic direction of the partner program in order to optimize how partners do business with Esri.

“Our PAC members are carefully selected to serve a very important role in our partner community,” said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. “As the voice of the Esri Partner Network, they provide valuable input and act as a sounding board on the development of our programs and have the responsibility to be representatives of Esri’s rapidly growing partner ecosystem. I’m pleased to welcome Larry Fox to this position.”

"We are honored to be recognized by Esri as a member of the PAC," said Larry Fox, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Bad Elf. "As an involved member in the Esri Partner Network, we seek to advocate the growth of the partner ecosystem."

Bad Elf is a leading provider of GPS and GNSS receivers for iOS, Android, and Windows. Our products are used by a wide range of geospatial professionals including surveyors, engineers, GIS specialists, and more. We provide our customers with the highest quality products, services, and support. Bad Elf has earned Esri Partner Network specialty designations that include ArcGIS System Ready, Federal Small Business, and State and Local Government. Our Pioneer Package, listed on ArcGIS Marketplace, provides the starting point for customers who are creating or advancing their geospatial system of record.

For more information about Bad Elf, please visit the Bad Elf Partner Page. Click here to learn more about the Esri Partner Network.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

About Bad Elf, LLC

Bad Elf's line of GNSS receivers empowers GIS and survey professionals to collect high-accuracy field data using any phone, tablet, or laptop. Our products work with any location-based app on iOS, Android, or Windows. All Bad Elf Bluetooth receivers have an integrated LCD screen with an intuitive user interface to provide status information and perform standalone data collection when needed.

Bad Elf's products and services evolve within an iterative framework of learning from our customers and applying our diverse and deep technical skills to deliver exceptional offerings that solve real-world challenges. Within this mindset, we seek to create sufficiently advanced technology to appear to the consumer as Engineering Magic®. While our solutions manifest as technology built for today, they envelop platforms that allow us to respond nimbly to continual change and opportunity explored in partnership with our customers.