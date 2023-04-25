R&B Recording Artist Terrill is Catching Feelings Across Radio Her New CD & Single ‘FEELS LIKE THIS’

Terrill's New CD 'FEELS LIKE THIS' Available on SPOTIFY
Artist Is Featured On Streaming Platforms & Playlists Throughout The UK
I poured my heart and soul into this album, and I hope that programmers and listeners will feel that connection.”
— Terrill
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Terrill is quickly making a name for herself with her newly released CD and title single ‘FEELS LIKE THIS’. This full album was produced by some of the top industry producers and musicians. It’s a familiar blend of soulful R&B, smooth vocals, and captivating lyrics. With a sound that is both nostalgic and fresh, Terrill is making her way on AC-formatted radio nationwide. This week she’s currently ascending on Soul Kandi’s Soul/R&B radio charts and playlists, in the U.K. She is also the featured artist on Gary Taylor’s Show, on Solar Radio. Terrill’s critically acclaimed new release ‘FEELS LIKE THIS’ is available everywhere.
Terrill's debut single, ‘FEELS LIKE THIS’ is a perfect example of her own unique sound created for this recording. The title track showcases her angel-like vocals and features lyrics that are both relatable and heartfelt. Terrill is honored to have co-written alongside legendary super-producer, Preston Glass, and songwriter, Producer, Christian Belnavis. The 11-track CD has some familiar songs the audience will embrace such as John Mayer’s hit song ‘GRAVITY’ featuring Ray Parker, Jr. on guitars and guitar solo. She has received blessings from artists David Slater and Jackie Jack White on their acclaimed Country-Pop song, ‘EXCHANGE OF HEARTS’. Terrill puts a contemporary R&B, Pop twist on her album version of the track. Also on the project, is Terrill’s lovely remake of Teddy Pendergrass' R&B classic, ‘You’re My Latest, My Greatest Inspiration’.
Born and raised in Baton Rouge, LA, Terrill was always drawn to music from an early age. Growing up, she was influenced by the likes of Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston, and Denise Williams, which helped to shape her mindset toward becoming a singer. With her natural talent and passion for music, Terrill began writing and recording her own songs, and it wasn't long before she caught the attention of industry insiders. She recorded with the DeBarge family on a duet called, ‘I’m Still In Love With You’. Terrill also helped write lyrics for Kristina DeBarge’s first solo album. She had the pleasure of opening for Faith Evans, Eric Benet, and Tweet at R&B Live Hollywood. Check out Terrill’s weekly Friday Night Live Karaoke at 7 pm PST | 10 pm EST on her YouTube channel.
For more information about Terrill and her new music project ‘FEELS LIKE THIS’ please visit her official website at TEAMTERRILL.COM.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.