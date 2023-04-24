Submit Release
PSD NEWS RELEASE – Missing HCCC inmate captured in joint law enforcement effort.

HILO – The Department of Public Safety (PSD) can confirm that missing Hawai`i Community Correctional Center (HCCC) inmate Dyllan Paulo-Leslie was captured through a joint law enforcement effort by State Sheriffs and Hawai`i Police. The Department was notified at 1:25 p.m. of capture which occurred in the woods near the jail. Paulo-Leslie will be processed by Hawai`i Police for Escape 1 and eventually returned to PSD custody.   

  

“I would like to personally thank Hawai`i County Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz, his officers, and our State Sheriffs for their excellent work in locating and arresting Paulo-Leslie. I also want to thank the surrounding community for providing important tips that contributed towards this capture,” said Public Safety Director Tommy Johnson.   

   

Preliminary reports indicate 27-year-old Paulo-Leslie escaped from inmate housing, scaled the razor wire fence on the Waianuenue Street side of the facility around 7:15 p.m. last night. How he escaped will be part of an internal investigation.     

Toni Schwartz
Public Information Officer
Hawaii Department of Public Safety
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507
[email protected] 
http://hawaii.gov/psd/
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD
