News Release – DOH Closes Grace’s Inn LSY For Critical Food Safety Violation

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH CLOSES GRACE’S INN LSY FOR CRITICAL FOOD SAFETY VIOLATION

26-058

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 2, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down Grace’s Inn LSY, located at 1296 S. Beretania St., Suite 101, in Honolulu, due to a sewage backup in the kitchen area.

The food establishment, operated by Grace’s Inn LSY, LLC, received a red placard on June 1, 2026 and must remain closed until the DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and all critical violations are resolved.

During a follow-up inspection conducted on June 1, 2026, the DOH inspector noted that the plumbing system was not maintained in good repair. The inspector observed that raw sewage was backed up on to the floor of the kitchen area.

The DOH is requiring the food establishment to have a licensed plumber properly assess and repair its plumbing system before it can reopen.

The DOH FSB protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to the Food Safety Branch page . For inspection reports, go to the DOH Inspection page .

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