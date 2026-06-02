RELEASE: APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR NEW MENTAL HEALTH PROVISIONAL LICENSES

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

PROFESSIONAL AND VOCATIONAL LICENSING DIVISION

CINDY A. MATSUSHITA

LICENSING ADMINISTRATOR

APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR NEW MENTAL HEALTH PROVISIONAL LICENSES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 2, 2026

HONOLULU — Individuals seeking provisional licensure as associate psychologists, marriage and family therapists, or mental health counselors, may begin submitting applications, to be accepted by the Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Professional and Vocational Licensing Division. The new provisional licenses take effect July 1, 2026.

Established under Act 93, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi 2024 , the provisional licenses allow qualified associate-level practitioners to practice under required clinical supervision and seek insurance reimbursement while working toward full licensure. Prior to provisional licenses, associate-level practitioners faced significant barriers to reimbursement, limiting their ability to build sustainable practices and serve patients in need.

The new license categories are intended to expand access to mental health services across the state, while maintaining regulatory oversight and public protection.

Eligible practitioners include associate psychologists , associate marriage and family therapists and associate mental health counselors . Applicants must meet applicable educational and supervised experience requirements for their respective license category. Application materials and program-specific information are available on the respective board and program pages at https://cca.hawaii.gov/pvl .

Applicants are encouraged to check the website regularly for updates, application materials and a frequently asked questions (FAQ) document. DCCA’s early release of application information reflects the department’s continued commitment to supporting licensees and streamlining licensing operations.

For general inquiries, contact the Professional and Vocational Licensing Division at 1-844-808-3222 ext. 1.

New-Mental-Health-Licenses.png

Associate-Psychologist_FAQs.pdf

Associate-MHC_FAQs.pdf

Associate-MFT_FAQs.pdf

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