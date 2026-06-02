NEW RELEASE: Kiʻi Kon Series Celebrates the Visual Arts with Guest Artist Phil Jimenez

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

HAWAI‘I STATE PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM

ʻOihana Hale Waihona Puke Aupuni o ka Mokuʻāina o Hawaiʻi

STACEY A. ALDRICH

STATE LIBRARIAN

KE PO‘O HALE WAIHONA PUKE MOKU‘ĀINA

Kiʻi Kon Series Celebrates the Visual Arts with Guest Artist Phil Jimenez

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 30, 2026

Photos posted here

McCully-Mōʻiliʻili, Hawaiʻi — Award-winning comic book artist and writer Phil Jimenez was the featured guest at a visual arts event hosted today by the McCully-Mōʻiliʻili Public Library as part of its ongoing Kiʻi Kon Series.

Known for his richly detailed artwork and acclaimed work on titles including Wonder Woman, The Invisibles, and New X-Men, Jimenez has long been recognized for championing diversity and representation in comics. His work combines dynamic storytelling with inclusive, character-driven themes that resonate with readers of all ages.

“Graphic novels, manga, and comic books create meaningful opportunities for readers to connect with stories through both words and art,” said State Librarian Stacey A. Aldrich. “These formats inspire creativity, support literacy development, and help libraries engage new audiences in exciting and accessible ways.”

Funded by the Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi, the program continues the library’s Kiʻi Kon Series, which has celebrated the art of visual storytelling through comics and manga since September 2025. Additional guest artist events are planned for June, and patrons are encouraged to visit Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi for upcoming event information.

# # #