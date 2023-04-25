AUVSI to Host Defense Event at XPONENTIAL 2023

XPONENTIAL 2023

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Next month during XPONENTIAL 2023, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) will host an event focused on autonomous technology and uncrewed systems for the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD). All programming sessions are open to registered XPONENTIAL press.

The two-day event brings together senior DOD officials, program managers at federal security agencies and industry experts to set the course for how advanced technologies can support critical missions and shifting global threats.

Topics of discussion include: DOD acquisition reform, airspace modernization, military bases of the future and International Regulations for Prevention of Collisions at Sea (COLREGS).

Confirmed speakers include:

Colonel Danielle Medaglia, U.S. Army, Project Manager, Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Orlowski, U.S. Army PEO Ground Combat Systems

Darshan “Dash” Divakaran, AFWERX, U.S. Air Force

Joel Castillo, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment OUSD(A&S)

Julio Taola, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, U.S. Air Force

Dr. Julie Stark, Naval Sea Systems Command, U.S. Navy

Dr. Cara LaPointe, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

Ryan Fitzgerald, Autonomy Outcome Lead, Naval Division, The MITRE Corporation

In addition to AUVSI Defense in Denver at XPONENTIAL 2023, the organization will host a second AUVSI Defense in the greater Washington, DC area later this year.

DETAILS

WHAT: AUVSI Defense 2023

WHEN: May 9 from 2:00 PM – 5:30 PM MT and May 10 from 2:00 PM – 5:15 PM MT

WHERE: Colorado Convention Center, Denver

AGENDA: View here; must have a minimum of a Full Conference Pass for XPONENTIAL to attend.

MEDIA: Register here; contact cjeppson@auvsi.org with questions.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems, autonomy and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.

About XPONENTIAL

Co-hosted by AUVSI and Messe Düsseldorf North America, XPONENTIAL is the leading annual gathering for global leaders and end users of uncrewed technologies. Founded on a belief that cross-pollination drives innovation, it’s the only event designed to advance the entire autonomy ecosystem. Each year, the show welcomes thousands of the industry’s top minds to cultivate collaboration, spark new ideas, and this year, build the blueprint for autonomy. XPONENTIAL is a catalyst – helping each attendee transform their vision into real opportunities. For more information, visit https://www.xponential.org