Medicinal Genomics Welcomes Cannabis Investors to CannMed 23 Innovation & Investment Summit, May 15-17, Marco Island, FL

The CannMed 23 Innovation & Investment Summit at Marco Island, May 15-17

Cannabis investment expertise presented alongside advances in medicinal plant science, medicine, safety, and cultivation

For interested cannabis and life science investors, CannMed is the place to be—here investors can meet the leaders who are actually defining and driving this exciting new field.” — David Taylor

BEVERLY, MA, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicinal Genomics Corp. (MGC), a pioneer in harnessing genomics to improve the agricultural productivity, safety, and transparency of medicinal plants, today announced the lineup for its immersive Capital Markets Workshop at CannMed 23 Innovation & Investment Summit, the industry’s premier science conference, May 15-17 at the JW Marriott Resort, Marco Island, FL. This is the first time CannMed will incorporate a cannabis investment component, in recognition of the industry’s significant economic impact and potential.

Leading the workshop of over 20 analysts from some of the cannabis and life science industry’s most active and influential investment firms is David Traylor, Sr., Managing Director of Golden Eagle Partners. “There’s no doubt that the endocannabinoid industry will present remarkable economic opportunities,” said David Traylor. “But for interested investors, quantifying both the opportunity and the risk involved is essential. That’s why CannMed is the place to be—here investors can meet the leaders who are actually defining and driving this exciting new field.”

The Capital Markets Workshop will address, but not be limited to, the following topics:

· What Have We Learned in Cannabis & Capital Over the Last 5 Years?

· Genetics, Cultivation and Synthesis: Where Have We Been and Where are We Going?

· The Role of IP Now and In the Future.

· Cannabinoids and Indications: Will These Molecules Provide Cures?

· Near & Long-term Investment Opportunities in Cannabis and Cannabis Technology

· Innovation, Cannabis and Strategic Transactions: Thoughts on Building Value

· Technologies That Will Create and Build the Future for Cannabis/Cannabinoids.

· What are Potential Future Inflections Points and How To Proactively Manage Them.

· The Future of Cannabinoids, Science and Plant-based Medicines

“We’re very happy to be able to add the investment component to CannMed 23,” said Brendan McKernan, Medicinal Genomics CEO. “Every new market, especially those with as much potential as this one, attracts a great deal of interest. But it’s also uncharted territory. That’s why we’re thrilled to have a leader with David’s expertise and reputation, and why we’ve had such a great response.”

Joining the Capital Markets Workshop are similar deep dives into laboratory safety and compliance, cultivation, and a medical practicum offering CME credit to healthcare professionals. Fittingly, there will also be a tribute to honor the life and work of Professor Raphael Mechoulam, who passed away recently. Mechoulam was a mentor and friend of MGC, and as a co-founding advisor of CannMed, was instrumental in its growth and success.

As usual, all the presentations at CannMed have each been vetted by an independent advisory board for their relevance and impact. The entire 2023 program consists of more than 50 presenters, whose expertise is divided into four broad categories: Science, Medicine, Safety and Cultivation, and is attracting attendees from all over the world, including participants from Morocco, South Africa, Peru, Poland, Switzerland, Israel, Canada, Australia and the Caribbean.

A complete list of CannMed’s confirmed speakers and Advisory Board members can be found here. More information, a conference and workshop schedule, as well as videos of previous CannMed presentations, can all be found at https://cannmedevents.com/.

About Medicinal Genomics Corporation

Medicinal Genomics Corporation is a pioneer in leveraging genomics to build a stronger scientific foundation for cultivating medicinal plants and their extracts. The company’s unmatched expertise in genetic science helps cultivators, dispensaries and testing laboratories characterize, understand, and ensure the safety, quality, and consistency of their products so patients and consumers can have confidence in what they’re buying. To support their mission, Medicinal Genomics also produces CannMed, an annual gathering of cannabis leaders dedicated to the scientific advancement of the industry. For more information, please visit www.medicinalgenomics.com.