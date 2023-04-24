2022 MISS UNIVERSE, R’BONNEY GABRIEL, NAMED 2023 ‘MADRINA’ OF THE LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS

2022 Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel being introduced as the newest Madrina of the Latino Commission on AIDS by its President and CEO Guillermo Chacon.
2022 Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel gives voice to the Latino Commission on AIDS' Zero Homophobia and Zero Transphobia Campaigns as its newest Madrina.
We welcome R’Bonney Gabriel as our 2023 Madrina and express our gratitude to the Miss Universe Organization for its longstanding partnership in support of designing a world without AIDS.”
— Guillermo Chacon, President & CEO, Latino Commission on AIDS
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- R’Bonney Gabriel is the newest Madrina/Godmother of the Latino Commission on AIDS. Her role as the organization’s 2023 ambassador to promote HIV and AIDS education and prevention was announced at a media reception hosted by Rosa Mexicano restaurant on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in New York.
"We welcome R’Bonney Gabriel as our 2023 Madrina and express our gratitude to the Miss Universe Organization for its longstanding partnership in support of designing a world without AIDS,” said Guillermo Chacon, President of the Latino Commission on AIDS. “We share a common cause – to educate, prevent, and facilitate access to care for those in need and working to end HIV infection and AIDS. We look forward to working with our newest Madrina to amplify our campaigns to address stigma in the Latino communities and advance our mission and vision.”
Ms. Gabriel, who is the ninth American and the first Filipino-American crowned as Miss Universe, is an eco-friendly fashion designer, model, and sewing instructor based in Houston, TX, and now in New York City. She credits her love for fashion, design, and the environment to her mother who taught her how to sew as a young girl, and took her on shopping adventures through local thrift shops to find pieces to upcycle with their own designs. Ms. Gabriel now combines her talent for design with caring for the environment in her own sustainable clothing line, R’Bonney Nola.
In addition to caring for the environment, Gabriel is the lead sewing instructor at Magpies & Peacocks, a Houston-based nonprofit design house that is dedicated to using “fashion as a force for good.” Through this program, Gabriel teaches sewing classes to women that have survived human trafficking and domestic violence, which helps them find sustainable careers.
"I am so honored to be named the 2023 Madrina of the Latino Commission on AIDS, and to serve as its newest global ambassador,” said R’Bonney Gabriel. “Despite great progress in prevention and care since the onset of HIV and AIDS, we know that Latinos, African Americans, and other distinct populations are disproportionately affected, and that stigma plays a role in increasing the risk of infection. In this role, I intend to make a difference by helping to educate about the importance of HIV prevention, getting tested for HIV, and supporting initiatives to facilitate access to care for those in need.”
Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel will join the Latino Commission on AIDS as Madrina at its annual Cielo Gala on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. The Cielo Gala is an important platform to recognize the work of those who support the Commission’s goals of improving overall health outcomes and wellness for the Hispanic/Latinx community and Designing a World Without AIDS. The 2023 Gala will raise funds to support its Zero Homophobia and Zero Transphobia campaigns.
About the Latino Commission on AIDS
The Latino Commission on AIDS mission is to improve and expand access to quality and appropriate health care in order to address HIV, viral hepatitis, STI prevention and other health challenges faced by the diverse communities we serve, as well as promote research, treatment, and support services by and for Hispanic/Latinx. The Commission is the leading organization coordinating the National Hispanic Hepatitis Awareness Day(May), the National Latino AIDS Awareness Day (October 15), Zero Homophobia (May), Zero Transphobia (November), Latinos in the South, and other prevention, research, capacity building, and health advocacy programs across the United States and its territories. The Commission is also the founder of the Hispanic Health Network, dedicated to addressing health disparities.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Roy Cosme
Arcos Communications
+1 212-807-1337 ext. 11
email us here