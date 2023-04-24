How to Find & Buy Foreclosures

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Foreclosure Forum. Foreclosures are the best place to start investing. Why? Because there are more foreclosures than any other type of distressed properties and the strategies are easy to learn and apply. Plus foreclosures are increasing every month! Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association has the perfect space to start the journey. Attend our upcoming LIVE In-person “Foreclosure Forum”! At our Forum invesstors will learn everything needed to find and buy foreclosures.
The Foreclosure Forum is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2023, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. This Forum is hosted by the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association and the Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association. At this intensive Forum, invesstors will learn how to:
1. Understand how the deed of trust leads to foreclosure.
2. Differentiate between judicial & non-judicial foreclosure.
3. Find foreclosures.
4. Stop the foreclosure while negotiating a sale.
5. Structure the deals.
6. Negotiate with property owners.
7. Negotiate with lenders.
8. Buy at the trustee’s sales.
9. Buy REOs.
There has NEVER been a more exciting time to become a real estate investor (either full-time or part-time). The market has leveled off, interest rates have spiked, the pandemic-related forbearances and moratoriums are over. As a result, foreclosures are increasing.
Featured Speaker: Lloyd Segal, is "America's Leading Foreclosure Expert," best-selling author of "Foreclosure Investing” and “Stop Foreclosure Now.” Lloyd was the winner of the USA Today Book award for the prestigious "Best Personal Finance Book of the Year" in 2018. Plus, Lloyd has personally bought and sold numerous foreclosures throughout Southern California. So forget all those silly info-commercials and reality TV shows. Learn from the guy the Wall Street Journal called "One of America's Big Flippers."
Date & Time: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between National and Palms), Los Angeles, CA 90034.
Parking. Free parking on the Iman parking lot for this special event.
Cost: The Forum costs $149.00 per person if paid before May 13, 2023. After May 13th, the price jumps to $249.00 per person! So don't wait to register! (Gold Members of LAC-REIA can attend for FREE.)
Registration: To attend this Foreclosure Forum, please register at www.LARealEstateInvestors.com. The registration process is very simple. Let's get started!
Extra Bonus: As an extra-added bonus, the first 30 people to register will receive a complimentary copy of Lloyd’s book, “Foreclosure Investing.” So don’t wait!
