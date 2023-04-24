Warren County Road G-64 bridge over I-35 near Truro to temporarily close on Wednesday, May 3

Posted on: April 24, 2023

CHARITON, Iowa – April 24, 2023 – If you are driving on Warren County Road G-64 near Truro in the coming weeks you will need to be aware of a bridge deck overlay project over Interstate 35 that could slow your trip beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, until late June, weather permitting.

As we work the bridge, Warren County Road G-64 will be closed (see map). Until we get the bridge finished, you’ll need to follow these detour routes.

Southbound I-35 traffic wanting to travel east on Warren County Road G-64 (Exit 47) will be directed to Warren County Road G-76 (Exit 43), then back onto northbound I-35 to access eastbound Warren County Road G-64 (Exit 47).

Northbound I-35 traffic wanting to travel west on Warren County Road G-64 (Exit 47) will be directed to Warren County Road G-50 (Exit 52) then back onto southbound I-35 to access westbound Warren County Road G-64 (Exit 47).

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

For general information about this project contact Liz Finarty, Chariton construction office, at 641-774-5056 or liz.finarty@iowadot.us