Nation’s Restaurant News wins prestigious Jesse H. Neal Award for multimedia storytelling
NRN took home the Best Profile (Multimedia) award for its “Brand Icon: White Castle” editorial feature.
This Neal Award validates our commitment to multimedia storytelling and our team’s unparalleled skill in producing insightful, engaging videos and podcasts for and about the restaurant industry.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN), the premier independent publication serving the entire foodservice industry, won a prestigious Jesse H. Neal Award at an awards ceremony held April 21.
— Sam Oches, Editor-in-Chief
NRN took home the Best Profile (Multimedia) award for its “Brand Icon: White Castle” editorial feature. The award recognizes NRN’s innovative use of print, digital and multimedia storytelling in one feature package.
“Our team at NRN has committed a lot of time and attention to multimedia innovation, producing high-quality videos and podcasts for on-the-go foodservice professionals. All of that work came to a head with our inaugural Brand Icon feature, which aims to show as much as tell audiences how iconic restaurant companies thrive amid modern-day pressures,” said Sam Oches, NRN’s editor-in-chief. “This Neal Award validates our commitment to multimedia storytelling and our team’s unparalleled skill in producing insightful, engaging videos and podcasts for and about the restaurant industry. We’re honored to receive this award.”
Published as NRN’s October 2022 cover story, Brand Icon integrated a written story with exclusive videos and an audio feature to tell the story of how White Castle has maintained brand relevance over the course of its 101-year history.
Launched in 1955 and named after the first managing director of American Business Media, the Jesse H. Neal Awards recognize excellence in business-to-business (B2B) journalism. The awards, now in their 69th year, are owned by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA).
“Business journalism reports across industries that are the backbone of American prosperity. It is not an exaggeration to say the tremendous efforts by these accomplished journalists doesn’t just affect the stock market — but touches each of our lives in so many ways,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr, in a statement. “SIIA is committed to elevating the accomplishments of our media partners. The submissions this year were impressive. Congratulations to all of our winners and finalists. A sincere thank you to today’s judges who made this great event possible.”
ABOUT NATION’S RESTAURANT NEWS
Nation's Restaurant News (NRN) is the No. 1 source of business information for the foodservice industry. For more than 50 years, NRN has served the information and engagement needs of foodservice professionals, offering award-winning content across all mediums with the goal of driving businesses forward. NRN was named Best Media Brand by the Jesse H. Neal Awards in 2019. NRN is part of the Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect, the leading B2B integrated media group connecting products, solutions and thought leadership with the largest, most engaged and highly qualified audience in foodservice and food retail. The group connects the entire food and foodservice ecosystem of operators, chefs, retailers, manufacturers, vendors and solutions providers through traditional, digital, social and custom media as well as digital and live events. To learn more about NRN, visit www.nrn.com.
