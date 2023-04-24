E0279: Retrofitting Floodprone Residential Buildings

This course provides engineering and economic guidance to architects, engineers and local code enforcement officials in retrofitting existing one- to four-family residential structures situated in flood-prone areas. The retrofitting measures presented are creative, practical, compliant with applicable floodplain regulations and satisfactory to most homeowners. Date: 2023-05-01T13:00:002023-05-04T21:00:00May 4, 2023 May 1, 2023 - May 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm Location:

National Emergency Training Center

16825 South Seton Avenue

Emmitsburg, Maryland 21727-8998

Event Details

This course provides engineering and economic guidance to architects, engineers and local code enforcement officials in retrofitting existing one- to four-family residential structures situated in flood-prone areas. The retrofitting measures presented are creative, practical, compliant with applicable floodplain regulations and satisfactory to most homeowners.

The Emergency Management Institute awards 2.8 CEUs for completion of this course. The Association of State Floodplain Managers awards 12 CECs (core) for completion of this course.

Course Application and NETC Lodging

If interested, follow the instructions located at https://training.fema.gov/apply.To apply, visit the NETC Online Admissions Application.

Campus lodging will be available for participants and more information will be provided upon acceptance, through the National Emergency Training Center Acceptance Letter/Welcome Package.

Notice to Applicants for EMI Courses

Individuals applying for EMI classes will be required to register using the FEMA Student Identification (SID) number. This number will be used in place of the Social Security Number (SSN) on your application form. The SSN is no longer required.

How do I obtain my FEMA SID number?

Step 1: To register, go to: https://cdp.dhs.gov/femasid

Step 2: Click on the “Register for a FEMA SID” button on screen.

Step 3: Follow the instructions and provide the necessary information to create your account.

Step 4: You will receive an email with your SID number. You should save this number in a secure location.

Event Contact

For additional information, contact the Mitigation Branch at (301) 447-1152 or by email at fema-emi-mit@fema.dhs.gov.

