Bird Golf Academy Inks Partnership with Country Club of Whispering Pines

Innovative golf school strengthens North Carolina presence, providing option for world-class instruction in historic Pinehurst region
Country Club of Whispering Pines checks all of the boxes for the experience Bird Golf aims to create, and we look forward to partnering with them for many years to come.”
— Tyler O'Conner
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bird Golf Academy, a premier golf school offering personalized, one-on-one instruction from former PGA circuit pros at more than 20 golf courses across the country, announced today a new partnership with the Country Club of Whispering Pines in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The agreement provides a new operating base for Bird Golf Academy in a region long known as a hotbed for golf tourism and allows golfers of all skill levels to play on two pristine courses designed by the legendary Ellis Maples.
Each Bird Golf package at Country Club of Whispering Pines includes six to eight hours of hands-on instruction from a top pro over a three-, four- or five-day period, providing an unparalleled learning experience and a pathway to permanent improvement. All students enjoy a personalized evaluation with recommendations tailored to their unique playing style, unlimited practice and play at the course during their stay, luxurious accommodations at a nearby hotel, and unlimited remote follow-up with their instructor.
“Bird Golf is pleased to plant our flag at Country Club of Whispering Pines, which offers a one-of-a-kind learning experience for both long-time players and newcomers to the sport,” said Tyler O’Conner, CEO of Bird Golf Academy. “Our growth story has been fueled by pairing world-class, personalized instruction with championship-caliber golf courses that both challenge and delight. Country Club of Whispering Pines checks all of the boxes for the experience Bird Golf aims to create, and we look forward to partnering with them for many years to come.”
Originally built in 1965 and located within an easy drive of Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro and two major airports, Country Club of Whispering Pines features two 18-hole courses with Champion Bermuda Grass: Pines Course (7,049 yards, Par 72) and River Course (6,275 yards, Par 71). Elevation changes and stately oak trees that line the fairways, lakes and streams help distinguish River Course, while wide fairways and open, hardpan waste areas covered in pine straw and native grasses provide a unique playing terrain on Pines.
“Our new partnership with Bird Golf Academy will provide an additional gateway for bringing in golfers near and far who seek to both challenge and enjoy themselves at one of Pinehurst’s most celebrated golf courses,” said Jason Aslanian, General Manager at Country Club of Whispering Pines. “Bird Golf’s unique and innovative blueprint pairs well with our forward-looking approach as the club embarks on its next phase of growth under GreatLifeGolf as a Classic brand. We anticipate great interest in the program and look forward to hosting Bird Golf Academy’s students and instructors.”
Bird Golf Academy is offering a special 10% discount to golfers who book their school packages at the club by April 30th.
Avoiding the cookie cutter, “one size fits all” approach common at most golf schools, Bird Golf Academy continues to grow its market share by delivering a tailored, small group approach based on the individual’s unique swing while accurately diagnosing strengths and weaknesses.
Bird Golf Academy launched in 2000 and currently has 21 locations spread across eleven states. To learn more about available packages and the school’s credentials, click here.
About Bird Golf Academy
Bird Golf Academy is a renowned golf school that offers top-notch professional golf instruction through their three-, four-, and five-day golf schools at over 20 premier locations across the United States. At Bird Golf, golfers have the opportunity to learn from a world-class teaching staff that includes not only PGA/LPGA professionals with extensive teaching backgrounds, but also Tour Winners.
The exceptional team of professional golf instructors at Bird Golf Academy boasts an impressive lineup of credentials, including an LPGA National Teacher of the Year, PGA Master Professionals, multiple award-winning PGA Professionals, and winners of prestigious tournaments such as the U.S. Open, the LPGA Championship, and various LPGA Tour events. With a minimum of 20 years of experience as PGA or LPGA Professionals, Bird Golf Academy takes pride in having the finest staff of golf teaching professionals in the world.
