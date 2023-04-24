UNEEKOR ACQUIRES MAJORITY SHARE IN EVNROLL PUTTERS

(L to R) Jey Suk, Uneekor CEO and Guerin Rife, Evnroll CEO and Chief Designer
Uneekor Acquires Evnroll
Uneekor Eye Mini, Evnroll Putters
Creatz Inc., Parent Company to South Korean Golf Technology Company Uneekor, Acquires Majority Stake In California-Based Premium Milled Putter Brand
CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Uneekor is delighted to announce the acquisition of a controlling interest in US-based premium putter brand Evnroll.
The deal sees Creatz Inc., parent company to the South Korean golf technology company Uneekor, acquire a 70% share and controlling interest in Evnroll putters with immediate effect.
“We feel that Evnroll, as a 100% US milled and technology-driven putter line, is a great fit for Uneekor’s precision analytics in the launch monitor space,” said Eddie Lee, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Creatz Inc. “Together, Uneekor and Evnroll will represent the highest level of game improvement, encompassing the full spectrum of performance-enhancing technology from tee to green.”
Evnroll Founder and Chief Designer, Guerin Rife, will retain a 30% shareholding and remain CEO, Chief Designer of the company going forward.
“Our mission remains unchanged,” said Rife. “Evnroll was founded on delivering forward looking, real innovation, and technology that enhances every aspect of putter design and performance. Uneekor has the same vision for full swing analytics.”
Through the merger and acquisition process, the brands found parallels between Uneekor and Evnroll, including the companies’ shared passion for innovation, design and engineering, and their commitment to produce pioneering solutions to help improve the golf games of players of all levels.
“There is definitely an air of excitement around the place,” added Rife. “We’re excited for the future and what this positive injection of resources and knowledge will do for both our businesses.”
Evnroll Putters first came to the golfing world’s attention in 2016 with a range of stunning 100% US milled putters featuring Designer Guerin Rife’s ground-breaking, patented ‘SweetFace Technology;’ an innovative and unique mill pattern, engineered to deliver uniform performance across the entire hitting area of the putter face for unprecedented accuracy and zero dispersion.
Since then, the brand has won a host of accolades, awards and elite tournaments across the globe on their way to becoming the second-ranked brand in sales in the Korean putter market. With corporate offices in golf’s global heartland, Carlsbad, California, the acquisition will see Uneekor further expand its footprint in the US golf Market.
For more than fourteen years, Uneekor has been developing and producing ground-breaking launch monitors, simulators, performance software, and accessories, passionately developed with unrivaled technologies by a team of top engineers.
Uneekor’s patented high-speed OPTIX infrared technology delivers the most advanced ball and clubhead data ever achieved. Together with their 16 million shots per day ball data, they have generated a sophisticated algorithm that delivers precise and unmatched ball and clubhead analytics. for both indoor and outdoor fitting and practice. This technology, combined with Evnroll’s expertise in fitting, promises some exciting future advancements in the portable putting analysis market.
About Evnroll
All Evnroll putters are 100% milled in Carlsbad, California. Each design features the ground-breaking, patented ‘SweetFace Technology’ – an innovative and unique mill pattern engineered to deliver uniform performance across the entire hitting area of the putter face for unprecedented accuracy and zero dispersion. Evnroll putters have won a host of accolades, awards and tournaments around the world. #nothingrollslikeanevnroll.
For more information on the full Evnroll putter line, please visit www.evnroll.com.
About Uneekor
Uneekor, founded by a South Korean technology company with more than 200 employees globally, has 14+ years of experience in engineering and developing leading golf simulation equipment and world-class technologies specialized in performance analysis and enhancement. Uneekor is recognized for revolutionizing the industry by bringing together the sharpest team of passionate engineers, strongly committed to constant innovation and quality assurance. Products include launch monitors, simulators, performance software and accessories to create the world’s greatest practice experience, empowering golfers to elevate their game. Uneekor knows what golfers want, but truly understands what they need. We are Unrivaled. We are Unmatched, We are Uneekor. Master Your Passion.
