[Bilateral Trade Boosted] Macao Entrepreneurs Explore New Development Opportunities in Porto

MACAU, April 24 - Led by Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Lei Wai Nong, the Macao Entrepreneur Delegation and representatives of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone continued the mission in Porto, Portugal on 21 and 22 April. They visited a local cork company and some of the “tourism +” projects, and held an exchanged activity to promote Macao-Hengqin area, enhancing bilateral economic co-operation.

Spotlight on Macao-Hengqin Synergy

During the mission, Lei Wai Nong, Macao entrepreneurs and representatives of the Co-operation Zone were introduced to the historical background of a “tourism +” project, and the relevant hotel and tourism facilities. Lei Wai Nong also introduced the representatives of the Portuguese chamber of commerce and management of enterprises to the latest developments and opportunities in Macao and the Co-operation Zone, inviting them to visit Macao and Hengqin in person.

Seizing Opportunities Arising from Macao and Hengqin Together

Following the “Macao-Portugal Investment and Tourism Promotion Conference” held in Lisbon previously, an exchange activity promoting Macao and Hengqin was held in Porto. Attendees included President of the Portugal-China SMEs Chamber of Commerce Y Ping Chow, enterprisers and representatives of industrial and commercial organisations from Porto.

At the exchange activity, Macao-Hengqin investment promotion videos and brochures were used to introduce attendees to the industrial layout and policy advantages in Macao and the Co-operation Zone, in a bid to motivate collaboration in even more areas.

According to Y Ping Chow, the visits and exchange activities in Porto will definitely enhance the connection between enterprises in Macao and Portugal, in particular, Porto, allowing them to seize opportunities arising from Macao and Hengqin together.

After watching the videos, some of the participants from Porto’s industrial and commercial sector showed strong interest in building connection with their counterparts in the Greater Bay Area and the Co-operation Zone, as they could see opportunities abounding in these regions. They were also interested in jointly developing bilateral trade and investment co-operation between Macao-Hengqin and Portugal, and between Macao-Hengqin, Portugal and a third party (mainly Portuguese-speaking countries), via Macao’s China-PSCs platform.

Comprising of more than 40 members, the Macao Entrepreneur Delegation will complete the mission and return to Macao on 24 April.