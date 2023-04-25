CORAL GABLES MUSEUM TO OPEN EXHIBITION FEATURING CINTAS FOUNDATION FELLOWS IN ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN ON THURSDAY APRIL 27

Rolando Llanes, Council Chambers of the Coral Gables Civic Center, View to the Northwest, Coral Gables Civic Center, Coral Gables, Florida (1987) Rolando Llanes, Site Plan, Coral Gables Civic Center, Coral Gables, Florida, (1987) Mario Miqueli, The Cintas Building: A Perspective Study for an Architectural Solution Based on the Fibonacci Series and Spiral Formations, Scheme B (1981)

Coral Gables Museum and the CINTAS Foundation announce upcoming exhibition, ALL STARS: CINTAS Foundation Fellows in Architecture & Design from 1963 to 2022.

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coral Gables Museum and the CINTAS Foundation are excited to announce their upcoming exhibition, ALL STARS: CINTAS Foundation Fellows in Architecture & Design from 1963 to 2022. A collaboration with the CINTAS Foundation, this project gathers for the first time in history work by the CINTAS Fellows and Lifetime Achievement Award recipients in the Architecture and Design category.

Included in the exhibition are both projects realized during the time of the fellowship, as well as recent work by these architects, designers, and planners of Cuban descent. The selection encompasses models, drawings, reports, photographs, videos, and other ephemera. They are largely drawn from the personal collections of the fellows, as well as from the CINTAS Collection, and attest to the diversity of styles and approaches to architecture and design within the Cuban and Cuban American community.

“We are very proud of the CINTAS fellows in Architecture and Design and their achievements throughout the years, and we are very pleased that the Coral Gables Museum extended this invitation to showcase their work,” said Rafael Miyar, Vice-President of the CINTAS Foundation.

"We are honored to present this unique exhibition featuring such a talented group of architects, designers, and planners," said Christina Chiang, Curator of Architecture and Urbanism. "It is exciting to have the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the achievements of the CINTAS Fellows in the field of architecture and design for the first time. Several of the fellows are from the local Miami area, and I was very pleased to be able to include their local projects in the exhibition."

ALL STARS: CINTAS Foundation Fellows in Architecture & Design from 1963 to 2022

Gallery 109 and Abraham Family Gallery | April 27 to July 30, 2023

Featured Architects: Jose Bernardo, Roberto de Alba, Raul de Armas, Andres Duany, Carlos Alberto Fleitas, Javier Galindo, Anthony Garcia, Jose Gelabert-Navia, Miriam Gusevich, Jorge Hernandez, Rolando Llanes, Adrian Lopez Gonzalez, Mario Miqueli, Ricardo Porro, Manuel Quijano, Nicolas Quintana, Raul Rodriguez, Alfredo Sanchez, and Mario J. Torroella

Curated by Christina Chiang, Curator of Architecture and Urbanism, Coral Gables Museum

Designed by David S. Diez, FIU M.Arch alumni



About the Coral Gables Museum:

The Coral Gables Museum fosters an appreciation for the Civic Arts in Coral Gables. It explores and celebrates the history, vision, urban and environmental design, and cultural landscape of the City Beautiful within a broad audience that goes from children, families, and community members to national and international visitors. The museum optimizes its mission by cultivating effective partnerships and providing programming that includes exhibitions, educational programs, lectures, tours, publications, and special events.



About the CINTAS Foundation:

The CINTAS Foundation awards fellowships annually to creative artists of Cuban origin or lineage. The foundation was established in 1957 with funds from the estate of the late Oscar B. Cintas, a former Cuban ambassador to the United States and a prominent industrialist and patron of the arts. CINTAS Fellowships acknowledge creative accomplishments and encourage the development of creative artists in architecture & design, creative writing, music composition and visual arts. Past recipients include writers Oscar Hijuelos, María Irene Fornés and Reinaldo Arenas; visual artists Carmen Herrera, Felix González-Torres, Teresita Fernández, Cundo Bermúdez, and Carlos Alfonso; architect Andrés Martin Duany; and composers Orlando Jacinto García and Tania León. The mission of the CINTAS Foundation today remains true to Oscar B. Cintas’ wishes: to encourage artistic expression and appreciation by supporting architects & designers, artists, composers and writers of Cuban descent, and by making their art available to the public.

