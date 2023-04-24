Sparks of Inspiration: Hanul Family Alliance’s Benefit Dinner Celebrates 30 Years
Hanul Family Alliance, a nonprofit organization with a trusted and deeply rooted presence in the Korean and multiethnic immigrant community, celebrates 30 years
ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hanul Family Alliance saw its inception as the Korean American Senior Center in 1987. Now, it looks to celebrate 30 years at its annual benefit dinner, themed Sparks of Inspiration, on May 13, 2023, at the Chez Hotel in Arlington Heights. The nonprofit organization holds a trusted and deeply
rooted presence in the Korean and multiethnic immigrant communities.
Determined to remain deeply rooted in the community, Hanul continues to fulfill its mission to provide essential services to its core population of older adults and immigrant families throughout Chicagoland. Hanul continues to provide comprehensive, essential direct services to seniors and the immigrant community by assisting with home care, social services, mental health counseling, English tutoring, citizenship, and more!
The annual benefit dinner this year will include live music, an open bar, and a Korean food tasting and sale. A live performance by the Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago (KPAC), the popular traditional Korean drumming group based out of Chicago will help open the night. Special features will include the Spirit of Community Award Ceremony, where Mirae Law has been selected to receive the award this year to recognize its service and partnership with Hanul since 2018.
As part of the Korean food tasting and sale during the reception hour, special Korean side dishes made by the Hanul Kitchen and the chef and owner of Parachute and Wherewithall, Beverly Kim, who has been a long-time supporter and partner of the organization will be featured.
We invite you to Chez Hotel in Arlington Heights to join us to celebrate the "Sparks of Inspiration" that Hanul has created throughout the Chicagoland community. Also enjoy an unlimited open bar, Korean food tasting and sale, DJ and live performances, full-course dinner with wine, and much more.
To purchase tickets for this commemorative event, please visit our event page at bit.ly/hanul2023. Sponsorship packages are also available. For more information about Hanul Family Alliance, visit our website at www.hanulusa.org.
Contact
Laura Robertson
Hanul Family Alliance
+1 773-478-8851
lrobertson@hanulusa.org