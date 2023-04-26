Adit Launches Revolutionary Dental Treatment Plan Software
Dental offices now have a comprehensive, customizable, and user-friendly tool for creating and presenting paperless dental treatment plans to their patients.
The dental industry needed a better way to present treatment plans to patients, so we went to work,”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adit, a leading dental software company, has announced the launch of its latest product, a state-of-the-art dental treatment plan software, that aims to revolutionize how dentists and their staff plan and present dental treatments to their patients. Adit's new dental treatment plan software is fully customizable, allowing dentists to tailor each plan to meet their unique needs and preferences.
— Ali Jhaver, CEO.
Adit’s dental treatment plan software allows dental teams to easily create a detailed treatment plan that includes multiple plan options and phases, and apply insurance estimates, discounts, and offers all in one place. Staff can then quickly send everything to patients via email or HIPAA compliant text messages.
“The dental industry needed a better way to present treatment plans to patients, so we went to work,” said Ali Jhaver, CEO of Adit. “We wanted to make it easier for dental teams to sell and upsell treatments and for their patients to accept and pay for them. We knew we needed to give dental offices a way to present multiple treatment plan options without printing multiple pages of spreadsheets and complicated EHR screens.”
Adit’s dental treatment plan software is designed to help dentists streamline their workflows and enhance patient communication. By providing patients with a clear and detailed understanding of their treatment options, the software can help dentists improve case acceptance rates and enhance patient satisfaction.
“It was also critical for Treatment Plans to seamlessly integrate with our Patient Forms and Adit Pay modules so that patients could easily access and sign all relevant paperwork and then pay for their treatments in multiple ways, including payment plans, all in one place,” said Kristy Do, Director of Product, “Ultimately, this latest addition to our suite of products is about boosting treatment acceptance for the practice and providing better care for the patient.”
Adit’s dental treatment plan software is now available in the Practice Analytics bundle. For more information, visit https://adit.com/treatment-plans.
About Adit:
Founded in 2012, Adit provides a suite of dental software products that help dental practices manage their operations, improve patient communication, boost production, and enhance patient care. Adit's all-in-one dental software is used by dental practices across the United States and around the world.
Angela Ledford
Adit
+1 469-920-6132
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Abbout Adit