How to Choose the Best Medical Spa: Central VA Physician Explains

To ensure high-quality care and top non-surgical aesthetic rejuvenation, plastic surgeon Neil J. Zemmel, MD, FACS details what to look for in a medical spa.
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-invasive cosmetic treatments have seen a surge in popularity in recent years, says board-certified plastic surgeon Neil J. Zemmel, MD, FACS. At his Central Virginia medical spa, Dermlounge at Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, more and more patients are coming in requesting non-surgical solutions to enhance their appearance. From injectables like BOTOX® Cosmetic and Sculptra® to skin treatments like BroadBand Light Therapy and DiamondGlow™, Dr. Zemmel emphasizes that non-surgical cosmetic treatments can help patients achieve their aesthetic goals without the elevated risk and extended downtime associated with surgical procedures.
While non-invasive cosmetic treatments can offer a faster and more conservative means to rejuvenate one’s appearance, says the Richmond plastic surgeon, he advises patients to seek care from a qualified professional to ensure the best possible experience and results. Dr. Zemmel highlights the advantages of visiting a medical spa for non-surgical aesthetic care. Often called medispas or med spas, these facilities typically combine aesthetic medical care with spa-like services, all under the supervision of a licensed physician.
When looking for a top medical spa, people may find they have a lot of options and have difficulty choosing which one is right for them. To help men and women find the best medical spa for their needs, Dr. Zemmel recommends asking the following questions:
• Is the medical spa supervised by a board-certified plastic surgeon? Certification from the American Board of Plastic Surgery ensures a plastic surgeon upholds the highest standards of safety and care. While not every treatment may be performed by the plastic surgeon, a medical spa operating under their supervision typically offers a higher level of care.
• Are the aesthetic professionals trained and certified in the appropriate procedures? Depending on the type of treatment being provided, patients may want to inquire about the background of their provider to learn of their qualifications.
• Does the medical spa specialize in different treatment areas? Offering more treatments does not necessarily mean a practice is more experienced, but providing multiple options for different types of aesthetic needs can allow for more personalized care.
• Are the latest treatments being offered at the medical spa? The aesthetics industry continues to evolve, and to offer the best possible care, practices must regularly assess the benefits of advanced new solutions. This can include new injectables, more customizable lasers, and even cutting-edge pain management systems like the Pro-Nox™ nitrous oxide system for enhanced patient comfort. As these new technologies are introduced, patients can look forward to improved treatment processes and outcomes.
• Does the medical spa offer before-and-after pictures? Viewing progress photos of patients at the practice can provide a glimpse inside the types of results that can be expected. Does the team produce natural-looking results, or do the after photos often look overdone or underwhelming?
• What are others saying about the medical spa? Online reviews are one of the most helpful indicators of a practice’s reputation. By viewing ratings and testimonials from former and current patients, people can familiarize themselves with the quality of the practice.
In addition to these questions, Dr. Zemmel emphasizes that patients should feel comfortable and confident in their care team — not pressured to commit before they are ready. At Dermlounge medical spa, Dr. Zemmel and his team are focused on helping patients find the most beneficial treatments for their unique needs and personal preferences.
He encourages anyone interested in non-surgical aesthetic care, whether in Central Virginia or elsewhere, to do their research and find a medical spa that has a proven track record of providing high-quality patient care.
About Neil J. Zemmel, MD, FACS
Dr. Neil Zemmel is the Medical Director of Dermlounge, considered by many to be one of the top medical spas and aesthetics practices in the greater Richmond area. After graduating from the University of Virginia School of Medicine, Dr. Zemmel completed a competitive plastic and reconstructive surgery residency at the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. He is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and a member of several medical associations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society. Dr. Zemmel has been honored with several “Best Of” awards for his commitment to offering high-quality, compassionate care. He is available for interview upon request.
For more information about Dermlounge at Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, visit dermlounge.com and richmondplasticsurgery.com.
