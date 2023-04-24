DHHR Celebrates National Infant Immunization Week

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) joins partners across the country to celebrate and recognize National Infant Immunization Week, April 24-30, 2023. This annual observance highlights the importance of protecting children ages two years and younger from vaccine-preventable diseases. This year’s focus is ensuring families stay on track for their children’s well-child visits and routinely recommended vaccinations.





Governor Jim Justice also proclaimed April 24-30, 2023 as National Infant Immunization Week in West Virginia.





“Wellness checkups and vaccination help keep children healthy,” said Dr. Matt Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “National Infant Immunization Week reminds parents and guardians that they can combat life-threatening diseases with the safe and proven protection of vaccines.”

There are 14 vaccine preventable diseases that children can be protected from before the age of two: Diphtheria, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Measles, Rotavirus, Haemophilus Influenzae type B, Tetanus (Lockjaw), Mumps, Pertussis (Whooping Cough), Pneumococcal Disease, Polio, Rubella (German Measles), and Varicella (Chickenpox).

The West Virginia Vaccines for Children (VFC) program provides vaccines at no cost to children up to age 19 who are underinsured or whose parents or guardians may not be able to afford them. VFC coverage includes the seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines, as well as age-appropriate boosters, HPV and vaccines required for child care, school entry, and at grades seven and twelve.

For more information on how vaccinations can protect your family, please contact the West Virginia Division of Immunization Services at 304-558-2188. You can also find immunization information and vaccine schedules at https://oeps.wv.gov/immunizations.