Cellebration Wellness Announces Grand Opening for State-of-the-Art Rejuvenation & Regeneration Wellness Center

Costa Rica-based stem cell facility specializing in treatments for auto-immune diseases and orthopedics to host cocktail reception on April 27
Cellebration has the technology and experts to improve the quality of life for millions”
— Chief Executive Officer of Cellebration Tim Kopatich
SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellebration Wellness is excited to announce the development of a new state-of-the-art wellness center in Costa Rica. This world-class facility will offer rejuvenation and regeneration treatments for those suffering from a range of health conditions–from autoimmune diseases to orthopedic injuries to anti-aging treatments. These services will be provided at this center to help patients live their best lives.
The center is slated for a Grand Opening cocktail reception on April 27, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. located at Avenida Escazu, Building 202, Suite 401, Escazu, San Jose, Costa Rica and will include entertainment and hors d'oeuvres.
Working closely with scientific experts from around the world, Cellebration’s stem cell therapy services can help to repair and regenerate damaged tissue, reduce inflammation, and improve overall health. Patients suffering from a variety of conditions including Type 2 diabetes, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, injuries, and age-related degenerative changes can receive treatment while spending time on some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.
“Cellebration has the technology and experts to improve the quality of life for millions,” said Tim Kopatich, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebration. “Regenerative medicines are literally allowing bodies to heal themselves. Combined with the more than 20 years of groundbreaking research from our partners, we are opening our doors to unlimited possibilities on how we approach stem cell treatments.”
Cellebration’s anti-aging treatments can help patients look and feel their best, offering a variety of services designed to improve skin appearance, reduce wrinkles, and promote overall wellness. Their regenerative therapies can also help repair damaged tissue - ideal for athletes looking to recover in the off-season.
To learn more about Cellebration Wellness and the research behind their regenerative stem cell therapies, please visit www.cellebrationwellness.com.
# # #
About Cellebration Wellness
Cellebration Wellness based in San Jose, Costa Rica, is a leading stem cell wellness provider offering patients organic stem cell-based treatments for those seeking relief from autoimmune diseases, orthopedic injuries, rejuvenation, and aging concerns. It is affiliated with Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc., the world’s foremost stem cell-based research organization. The science team at Cellebration Wellness has successfully been treating patients with stem cell-based therapies for more than twenty years. Cellebration was co-founded by Dr. Anand Srivastava at the University of California – San Diego. He is recognized as one of the world’s most well-known stem cell research scientists.
