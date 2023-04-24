Innovation made easy: Improvement of ceramics through new material mixture in the Hauschild SpeedMixer®

Improvement of ceramics through new material mixture in the Hauschild SpeedMixer®
In R&D laboratories, Hauschild SpeedMixer® are an essential piece of equipment
Hauschild SpeedMixer® integrated in a robotic system (Füll Lab Automation)
Dental products, medical devices or insulators are ceramics that can easily be mixed in a Hauschild SpeedMixer®.
The mixing quality of the slurry is directly related to the performance, strength and durability of the final product. When formulating ceramics, a homogeneous mixture is a must.”
— Davide Davi, CEO Americas of Hauschild SpeedMixer Inc.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental products, medical devices or insulators are ceramics that can easily be mixed in a Hauschild SpeedMixer®. The DAC mixer, which Hauschild Engineering invented and launched some 50 years ago, was developed for exactly this purpose: to mix ceramics for dentistry.
Today, the use of this magic mixer has expanded dramatically: In the R&D labs of leading companies around the world, Hauschild SpeedMixer® are used to invent and produce more and more new materials. Ceramics are just one of an infinite number; but being able to mix them homogeneously remains one of the unique selling points of the specialist from Germany.
Hamm/Detroit, April 24th 2023. - Metal oxides, carbides, borides, nitrides and silicates - the list of ceramic materials is long. In particular, the new generation of ceramic composites exhibit nanodimensions in one or more phases, offering potential applications in a number of challenging areas. They exhibit exceptional mechanical, electrical and electronic properties.
The materials are constantly being optimized in terms of hardness, high-temperature resistance, suitability as thermal and electrical insulators, they should be 3D printable and injection moldable, and they must also be cost-effective and lightweight.
When put to use, ceramic powders are typically formulated into a slurry with a binder and a solvent which is later baked out during the sintering process. “The formulation process is best supported by the mixing technology in the Hauschild SpeedMixer®, as the mixing quality of the slurry is directly related to the performance, strength and durability of the final product,” says Davide Davi, CEO Americas of Hauschild SpeedMixer Inc., the exclusive distributor of the German technology leader. "When formulating ceramics, a homogeneous mixture is a must," he adds.
Other advantages of the Hauschild SpeedMixer® include rapid prototyping, which leads to improved formulations and end products. And most important for many applications: the results are reproducible over and over again.
Experts from Hauschild Engineering advise their customers which DAC mixer is the right one for the planned application by testing the material onsite and determine the best technical option. The product portfolio includes machines that can mix under vacuum or that can be also integrated into a robotic solution.
