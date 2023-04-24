Submit Release
The Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the President of Hungary

24/04/2023

On April 20, 2023, at the Sandor Presidential Palace in Budapest, the official ceremony of presenting credentials of H. Amannazarov to the President of Hungary Katalin Novak was held, as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Hungary (with residence in Vienna).  

In the framework of the ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the President of Hungary Katalin Novak on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as well as on behalf of the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Expressing gratitude for the warm words on behalf of the leadership of Turkmenistan, President of Hungary Katalin Nowak asked, in turn, the Ambassador to convey to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov the warmest and friendly words of greetings and addressed the people of Turkmenistan her best wishes for peace and prosperity.

