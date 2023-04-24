Elbaite, Non-Custodial Crypto Exchange, tops Nominations at Fintech Australia “Finnies” Awards

Samira Tollo, Elbaite co-founder Mortaza Tollo, Elbaite CEO and co-founder

Australia’s leading non-custodial crypto exchange, Elbaite, secures the most nominations at the 7th annual Fintech Business Awards, the Finnies.

We are incredibly humbled to stand tall in 6 categories alongside fellow Australian success stories” — Samira Tollo

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian self-custody crypto exchange, Elbaite is thrilled to announce it has been nominated for six awards at the prestigious Fintech Australia “Finnies” Awards. Out of all applicants, Elbaite secured the most nominations, underscoring its unwavering commitment to excellence.

The Finnies Awards celebrate achievements across the Australian fintech industry and the services that support them. FinTech Australia received over 300 entries from over 250 fintechs across 19 categories, with judges shortlisting only 156 finalists.

This year's applicant pool was extremely competitive. “There have been some tough decisions”, announced FinTech Australia General Manager Rehan D'Almeida “Any company or individual who makes this shortlist should be incredibly proud of their achievements.”

Elbaite was co-founded in 2017 by siblings Mortaza and Samira Tollo, and has quickly established itself as one of Australia’s most popular self-custody crypto exchanges. This is due to Elbaite's unique self-custody, wallet to wallet trading model, where users can buy and sell crypto from their own crypto wallet, creating a faster, more secure and cost-effective solution.

Elbaite's nominations in the following categories highlight the company's unwavering commitment to excellence, both internally and externally.

1. Best Workplace Diversity

2. Emerging Fintech Leader of the Year - Samira Tollo

3. Emerging Fintech Leader of the Year - Mortaza Tollo

4. Outstanding Fintech Leader of the Year - Samira Tollo

5. Excellence in Blockchain/Distributed Ledger

6. Excellence in Crypto and Digital Currencies/Wallets/Exchanges

Samira Tollo, Elbaite's co-founder and CTO, expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying, "We are incredibly humbled to stand tall in six categories alongside fellow Australian success stories in this year's Finnies." She went on to express her hope that "Elbaite's success will encourage more problem-solvers to take the leap and bring their ideas to market".

Mortaza Tollo, co-founder and CEO of Elbaite, thanked the dedicated team at Elbaite, "A huge thank you to our hardworking team for their dedication and effort. These nominations validate our commitment to creating a secure, user-friendly, and innovative platform for our customers".

About Elbaite:

Elbaite is an Australian self-custody cryptocurrency exchange that offers a unique wallet to wallet model. Elbaite provides its users with a secure and user-friendly platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Elbaite has become a trusted name in the Australian crypto exchange market because it focuses on security, transparency, and customer satisfaction.