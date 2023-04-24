Submit Release
Web3Port Bootcamp Demoday Successfully Closed

TORTOLA, NEW YORK, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, April 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Web3Port’s bootcamp demoday events were closed successfully in collaboration with our co-hosts including Republic, BNB Chain, HashKey Capital, Spark Digital Capital, Geekcartel. Two sessions in total. During the presentation, 22 projects presented their creative idea and detailed product roadmaps.

The two sessions took place on Zoom Webinar on Apr 18, 2023 17:00 PM, UTC, and on Apr 20, 2023 02:00 AM, UTC respectively with 200 VCs including Tiger Global and Paradigm and 19 judges. The audience followed up with thought-provoking questions and the startups shared their elaborations. The judges and VCs highly praised some startups and expect to work with them.

The demoday aims to connect our bootcamp startups with top Web3 VCs, to help them get more attention and resources to grow and contribute to the crypto industry and Web3 world.

We’d like to thank our demoday co-hosts and judges for their support.

Co-hosts

Republic, BNB Chain, HashKey Capital, Spark Digital Capital, Geekcartel

Judges

BSC News, Geekcartel, Republic, TON, K Avatar, 369 Capital, AZ Digital Asset Group, SNZ, Bingventure, Mint Ventures, Spark Digital Capital, Kucoin, ByteTrade- Sig Crypto Lab, GSR, OKx Ventures, HashKey Capital, CEiC, BKEX, GGV, Plutusv.

Later Web3Port will connect VCs and the projects they are interested in, to move forward with communication and potential partnership/investment.

If you missed our live events, you can access the recording here:

Demoday #1

Demoday #2

About Web3Port
Web3Port builds tools connecting Web3.0 startups and contributors to accelerate innovation.
BUIDL, Connect, Accelerate

Website

Team
Web3Port
