Official Release on ZKSAFE product
TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 10, with a total of 15k audience in the live stream on Binance Live, ZKSAFE founder George announced ZKSAFE product has been officially released and supports public chains like Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and BSC.
ZKSAFE founder George also introduced the core team members and ZKSAFE road maps during the live stream.
About ZKSAFE:
ZKSAFE is a decentralized asset security product based on Zero-knowledge Proof. Under the extreme circumstances users' private keys get compromised, but their assets are still kept safe. The team is made up of a small group of aspiring crypto geeks, innovation is what drives ZKSAFE, and more incredible products are in the pipeline.
George discussed the current market trend, his personal opinion on the blockchain, Bitcoin, Web3, and metaverse, and also his vision of the crypto industry during the live stream. He thinks next year will still be a bear market according to the bear & bull market cycle, and the raising interest rate by Federal Reserve. But the bull market will arrive based on the application scenarios of the cryptocurrencies. George divides crypto users into two categories, which are user and holder. And most people are holders because they don’t use decentralized applications but only trade, while BTC proved even with no users, the price could still grow. Same as metaverse and web3, holders are much more than users, and it’s all about making money.
Surely there will be new concepts coming out in the future, and people will talk about different things, and there will be more new users and new investors, but good things stay, like DeFi and smart contracts.
About how to secure your asset in web3?
The FTX crisis reminds us, the best way in a bear market, is to save assets in a cold wallet, like a hardware wallet or multi-sign wallet, or ZKSAFE. ZKSAFE is a decentralized asset security (non-custody) product based on Zero-knowledge Proof. It will not store users’ password or private key. ZKSAFE passed the security audit executed by SlowMist Team, as its slogan says: even if the private key is stolen, the asset is still safe.
The seed fundraising round was led by NGC, and participated by Aperture, BetterverDAO, and CatcherVC.
Team
