Binance Labs X Web3Port will Co-host a series of Binance Labs Twitter Spaces
TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Binance Labs X Web3Port will co-host a series of Binance Labs Twitter Spaces. The program gathers Web3 VCs, entrepreneurs, and ecosystem participants to share the latest industrial knowledge, investment activities, and unique insights with Web3 users or those who are interested in Web3. At the same time, the application for sharing by Web3 practitioners is greatly appreciated.
The first session will kick off at 9:00PM, December 12th, 2022 (UTC+8), co-hosted by Binance Labs and Web3Port with panelists from DCG, Pantera Capital, HashKey Capital, Outlier Ventures, covering the topic Crypto Builder and Trader.
About Web3Port
Web3Port is a BUIDL tool for Web 3 professionals. Our mission is to promote growth of Web3 communities by breaking the barriers between entrepreneurs, investors and contributors, and forming a fair and open Web3 builder network.
