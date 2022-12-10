Submit Release
News Search

There were 769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,244 in the last 365 days.

Binance Labs X Web3Port will Co-host a series of Binance Labs Twitter Spaces

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Binance Labs X Web3Port will co-host a series of Binance Labs Twitter Spaces. The program gathers Web3 VCs, entrepreneurs, and ecosystem participants to share the latest industrial knowledge, investment activities, and unique insights with Web3 users or those who are interested in Web3. At the same time, the application for sharing by Web3 practitioners is greatly appreciated.

The first session will kick off at 9:00PM, December 12th, 2022 (UTC+8), co-hosted by Binance Labs and Web3Port with panelists from DCG, Pantera Capital, HashKey Capital, Outlier Ventures, covering the topic Crypto Builder and Trader.

About Web3Port
Web3Port is a BUIDL tool for Web 3 professionals. Our mission is to promote growth of Web3 communities by breaking the barriers between entrepreneurs, investors and contributors, and forming a fair and open Web3 builder network.

Website

Team
Web3Port
email us here

You just read:

Binance Labs X Web3Port will Co-host a series of Binance Labs Twitter Spaces

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.