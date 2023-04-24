Up-and-Coming Model Generates Buzz by Advocating for Mental Health and Wellness in the Demanding Fashion Industry

French model Keiera Douglas, seen on Harper’s Bazaar, L’Officiel, and Elle, speaks out about the importance of a work-life balance
I hope to inspire others to prioritize their well-being and use their platform to make a positive impact in the world.”
— Keiera Douglas
PARIS, FRANCE, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The modeling profession is often seen as glamorous and exciting, but it can also be taxing on one's mental and physical health. However, Keiera Douglas is taking a different approach by infusing mental health and wellness into her lifestyle and profession. She is excited to announce her availability to partner with brands and designers who share similar values for wellness.
Keiera is known for being not just a model, but also a worldly and humanitarian individual who understands the importance of taking care of oneself while pursuing a career in the fashion industry. With her unique approach to modeling, Keiera is paving the way for a healthier and more sustainable future for models everywhere.
"I believe that true beauty comes from within, and that taking care of your mental and physical health is essential for success in any industry. I hope to inspire others to prioritize their well-being and use their platform to make a positive impact in the world,” said Keiera.
With a passion for sports, community involvement, and the arts, Keiera is more than just a pretty face. She has taken theater and musical theater lessons, and practices dancing regularly.
Meditation is also a significant part of her life, and she has been inspired by books such as The Alchemist, Meditation by Marcus Aurelius, The Four Agreements, Think Like a Monk, and Tao Te King. To discover more of her favorites, visit her Instagram page.
Aside from her work as a model, Keiera has been involved in humanitarian work for several years, particularly in causes that affect child welfare and education, especially for young girls.
Born in Georgetown, Guyana, Keiera has lived like a nomad since childhood, having lived in India, Africa, and different parts of the world. She speaks several languages and holds a degree in Literature and Philosophy from France. When not working, Keiera spends her time writing on philosophical topics and reading in nature, often reflecting on the complex subject of life.
On the spiritual side, Keiera lives an isolated life, despite being in an industry that requires a lot of presence. She reads a lot about personal development, with books such as SAPIENS by Yuval Noah, The Bhagavad Gita by Vyasa, and more. She also practices meditation daily, allowing her to stay close to the essential foundations of inner well-being.
With her unique background, passion, and dedication to giving back to the community, Keiera Douglas is a model to watch as she evolves from just a model to a brand ambassador. Her recent covers for Harper's Bazaar, ELLE Magazine, and L'Officiel are a sign of the bright future ahead of her.
