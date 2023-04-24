NIL Deal Marketplace Launches in Memphis, Connecting Brands with Local Amateur Athletes for Marketing Deals

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NIL Deal Marketplace, a leading trade source for all things Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) in high school and college sports, is announcing its recent launch in Memphis, Tennessee. Agreements worth a total of $10,000 between multiple brands and local standout Memphis amateur athletes including basketball player, Dorion Bowen, and football players, Jamarion Morrow, Jaden Thomas, and Jaden Jones, has proven that there are a multitude of companies interested in working with local athletes for marketing and promotional services.
The NIL Deal Marketplace is a go-to destination for sports news about Name, Image and Likeness as well as College and High School athletics. Visitors can find breaking news surrounding NIL deals, legislation changes and controversies, or catch up on recent activity from popular NIL athletes via features and Q&As. The site intends to educate and provide students, athletes, parents, and industry insiders coverage that helps them stay up-to-date on the most relevant NIL News and athletes.
The site will also consider contributed content in the form of non-promotional op-eds and bylines from leading minds in the NIL space. Connecting athletes to a wide range of brand that contribute to ultimate success.
According to data from Opendorse, the first year of the NIL era reached a total of $917 million – what many consider to be a drop in the bucket for future market opportunity. NIL deals are not exclusive to top tier athletes, as those in Division II and Division III schools also generated compensation, collectively to the tune of $35M+ and $58M+ respectively. It has become increasingly clear that the category in the sports sector is here to stay.
About The NIL Deal Marketplace
NIL Deal Marketplace is a leading online trade publication founded in Memphis, TN dedicated to covering and connecting the burgeoning NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) industry and its role in college and high school sports, as well as its broader social and cultural impact. Check out The NIL Deal Marketplace by visiting the website, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
