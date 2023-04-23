Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 291 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,059 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barrracks / VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4003089

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: April 23, 2023 at approximately 1156 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Fairlee

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Colin Stemper                                            

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

 

VICTIM: Jennifer Avery

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Fairlee

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 23, 2023 at approximately 1156 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a violation of an abuse prevention order in West Fairlee, VT. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined Colin Stemper (34) violated an abuse prevention order. Stemper was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Bradford Outpost for processing.

 

At the conclusion of the processing, he was released with a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer to the charge of Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order on April 26, 2023 at 1330 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:     April 26, 2023 at 1330 hours         

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:    N/A 

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barrracks / VAPO

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more