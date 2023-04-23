St. Johnsbury Barrracks / VAPO

There were 291 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,059 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4003089
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: April 23, 2023 at approximately 1156 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Fairlee
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Colin Stemper
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
VICTIM: Jennifer Avery
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Fairlee
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 23, 2023 at approximately 1156 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a violation of an abuse prevention order in West Fairlee, VT. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined Colin Stemper (34) violated an abuse prevention order. Stemper was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Bradford Outpost for processing.
At the conclusion of the processing, he was released with a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer to the charge of Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order on April 26, 2023 at 1330 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: April 26, 2023 at 1330 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.