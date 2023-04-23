St. Johnsbury Barrracks / VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4003089

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: April 23, 2023 at approximately 1156 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Fairlee

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Colin Stemper

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

VICTIM: Jennifer Avery

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Fairlee

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 23, 2023 at approximately 1156 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a violation of an abuse prevention order in West Fairlee, VT. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined Colin Stemper (34) violated an abuse prevention order. Stemper was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Bradford Outpost for processing.

At the conclusion of the processing, he was released with a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer to the charge of Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order on April 26, 2023 at 1330 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: April 26, 2023 at 1330 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

