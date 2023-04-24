Introducing: Catalyst Brand Strategy A Global Boutique Digital Marketing Agency for Conscious Female Founders

Catalyst Brand Strategy Logo Katherine Tuominen Headshot

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalyst Brand Strategy is a global Boutique Digital Marketing agency that supports female founders, authors, creatives and wellness industry professionals to launch their latest offer through Marketing Strategy support, Copywriting, Branding, Web Design, Public Relations, Social Media Management and Paid Advertising.

Founded By Katherine Tuominen, digital marketing strategist and copywriter with a background in film and media working for brands like Fox Film Studios and Warner Brothers. Katherine has also been featured in Forbes for her healthy workplace culture advocacy. "I'm a big believer that stories are the thread that connects a successful campaign and the number one way to build a loyal audience that captivates and converts."

Having worked with coaches, healers, psychologists, yoga instructors, authors, multi-faceted creatives, and sustainable brands, Catalyst Brand Strategy knows how to create campaigns specific to wellness service providers.

"The wellness sector requires specific marketing focusing more on attraction 'pull' marketing systems, rather than aggressive 'push' tactics. Many agencies are stuck in older sales models that feel misaligned to conscious consumers and impact-driven founders."

Rather than 'fitting clients into funnels,' Catalyst Brand Strategy offers a bespoke marketing approach that encourages data transparency, collaboration and unified systems that function seamlessly while complimenting the business owners' strengths.

"Many founders we've worked with have tried to cobble together their marketing, rather than creating cohesive processes, which costs them more time and energy to maintain, often with hit & miss results. That's why we leverage already existing data to provide strategic insights and custom campaigns that fill gaps in their marketing flows so they can elevate their brand and business."

Catalyst Brand Strategy is committed to philanthropic pursuits and has partnered with 1% for the Planet to launch a scholarship program, 'Catalyst For Change,' enabling change-makers to access marketing services at a reduced rate.

After high demand, Catalyst Brand Strategy has launched a more accessible way for founders to begin marketing. Luminary is a six-month done-with-you marketing group program supporting founders to launch their latest offer with ease. This self-guided program provides founders access to marketing experts who provide weekly audits of promotional materials, social media templates, digital branding resources, and monthly group calls so they can streamline their marketing systems and establish a business that leaves a lasting legacy and sparks positive global impact.

