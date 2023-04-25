NIKSUN Unveils All-New High-Speed Hardware for Network-to-Application Analytics that Scale from SMB to Enterprise

As CapEx and OpEx budgets get tightened in the current economic climate, this ability to consolidate tools and save rack-space is critical” — Nikheel Pruthi, President & CFO

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NIKSUN® Inc., the world leader in end-to-end Cybersecurity, Network Performance Management (NPM), and Application Performance Management (APM) solutions, is thrilled to announce the availability of an all-new hardware platform line-up. The new series of platforms includes a wide assortment of models in a multitude of performance, size, and price point combinations, allowing customers to choose exactly the flavor that meets their needs.

By significantly expanding its product line, NIKSUN, long recognized as the industry leader in network-to-application analytics innovation, now offers industry-leading flexibility as well. With this all-new line-up, customers can choose from appliances that range from portables to data-center ready clusters to satisfy their budgetary, use case, and data retention requirements.

The new lineup includes high-performance options featuring all solid-state drives and top-end CPUs, enabling industry-defining query response time (QRT) across a variety of sizes (1U and up). Models in the C3000, S4000, and S6000 Series support expandable storage (up to Petabytes) and can cluster to ultra-high bandwidths (up to line rates of hundreds of Gbps).

Every model in the new offering is all-in-one, meaning you don’t need multiple, separate chassis for data collection, processing, alarming, analytics, management, and so on – a feature that sets NIKSUN apart from typical network analytics devices. Critically, the new NIKSUN models can also ingest every type of data – packets, logs, flows, and device health metrics (SNMP) – into a single appliance.

The mix-and-match quality of various appliance features packaged into new product offerings means more opportunities for customers. “This new product line-up completely changes the game. In our industry, being tailored specifically to a customer’s environment is critical due to the ever-increasing complexity of our network-to-application infrastructure. This series of hardware platforms allows a customer to custom-pick the exact right fit for their IT posture,” said Nikheel Pruthi, President & CFO. “Importantly, we are also the only vendor on the market able to provide a true all-in-one appliance that can ingest every type of data without loss, store it for long periods of time, correlate it, alarm on it, and generate dashboards. As CapEx and OpEx budgets get tightened in the current economic climate, this ability to consolidate tools and save rack-space is critical.”

The overall impact is more power and speed with multiple times the number of appliance options. Now, every customer can find the high-performance, scalable security and performance solution they need in a NIKSUN appliance that’s just right for them.

About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real time and forensics-based cyber security, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government & intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and large enterprises such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Mid East and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at www.niksun.com.

Commissioner Basham on How NIKSUN Saved Billions of Dollars of Losses Around the World