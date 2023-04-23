Hasnae Taleb Becomes the First Arab and African Woman to be Nominated as The Shewolf of Nasdaq

Hasnae Taleb has shattered the glass ceiling in the financial industry by becoming the first Arab and African woman to be nominated as The Shewolf of Nasdaq.

Hasnae Taleb is a pioneering former Stock Trader, Investor, and Entrepreneur known for her remarkable achievements in the financial world, including being the first Arab and African woman nominated as The Shewolf of Nasdaq. With a passion for finance and a drive for success, Hasnae is a leader in global initiatives and a board member of the American Chamber of Commerce in the UAE.

At only 21 years old, Hasnae became the youngest and only Arab female equity trader in Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Her passion for trading and analyzing markets started at a very young age. She made her first million dollars by age 23, without forgetting her participation in the NASA Marshall’s Space Competition, where she won the competition and represented her country Morocco at the age of 17 only. She has since then gone on to become a successful entrepreneur, financial expert, TV personality, and investor.

Hasnae’s success is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and passion for the financial industry. She believes that humble beginnings are the route for a self-made person. “When someone comes from a background that lacks privilege or resources, they are forced to rely on their own drive, determination, and resourcefulness to achieve their goals”, she says.

In many cases, individuals who come from humble beginnings develop a strong work ethic and a deep sense of resilience that helps them overcome obstacles and setbacks. These qualities can be essential to success, regardless of the field or industry in which someone is pursuing their goals.

Furthermore, she believes that when someone has experienced hardship and struggle early on in their life, they may have a greater appreciation for the opportunities that come their way later on. This can drive them to work even harder and make the most of every opportunity that comes their way. However, it's important to note that not everyone who comes from humble beginnings becomes a self-made success story. “Success is the result of a complex interplay between individual effort, external circumstances, and luck.”, she adds.

Hasnae’s passion for the financial industry has not gone unnoticed. She was nominated as ‘The Best Youngest Trader of The Year’ in the United States by TheRichest, and as “The Youngest self-made Equity Trader” by The NASDAQ. Her hard work, dedication, and unwavering passion have made her a role model for women in the financial industry and a beacon of hope for young women everywhere.

Hasnae Taleb regularly shares insights and tips on trading and investing and encourages women to pursue their passions in the financial industry.

