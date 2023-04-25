Kaseya Acquires Vonahi Security to Revolutionize Cybersecurity with Automated Network Penetration Testing

Vonahi and Kaseya Acquisition Announcement Vonahi Security | A Kaseya Company Vonahi Security | A Kaseya Company Announcement

Announcement made during CEO Keynote Speech at Kaseya Connect Global, The Premier IT Event of the Year



ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vonahi Security (Vonahi), a pioneer in automated network penetration testing, announced today that it had been acquired by Kaseya, a leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises. The acquisition will help accelerate growth and innovation of automated network penetration testing, empowering Kaseya customers to better prevent costly cyber breaches.

"Vonahi Security is known for its expertise and innovative approach to automated network penetration testing," said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya. "We are thrilled to bring their technology and talented team into the Kaseya family. This acquisition represents a major step forward in our mission to provide our customers with best-in-class security solutions that keep their businesses safe and secure in the ever-changing digital landscape."

As cyber threats continue to evolve and grow in frequency, businesses are under increasing pressure to adopt advanced security solutions that can keep them protected. Automated network penetration testing is a crucial tool in this fight, as it allows businesses to quickly identify and address potential vulnerabilities, while reducing the high cost associated with manual penetration testing. Through the acquisition of Vonahi Security, Kaseya is making automated network penetration testing accessible to businesses of all sizes and industries.

"Vonahi Security was founded on the belief that scalable, accurate, affordable, and automated network penetration testing is the future of cybersecurity," said Alton Johnson, Founder and Principal Security Consultant of Vonahi Security. "We are thrilled to join forces with Kaseya to bring our innovative solution to even more businesses worldwide. Together, we will be able to achieve our mission of helping businesses of all sizes continuously perform network penetration testing without breaking the bank."

Vonahi Security will continue to provide its clients with a range of offensive cybersecurity solutions and services, including its signature automated network penetration testing platform, vPenTest. Kaseya and Vonahi Security will work together to integrate vPenTest into the Kaseya IT Complete suite of solutions, giving customers the ability to take proactive and automated steps to ensure their networks are secure.

About Vonahi Security

Vonahi Security is building the future of offensive cybersecurity consulting services through automation. vPenTest from Vonahi is a SaaS platform that fully replicates manual internal and external network penetration testing, making it easy and affordable for organizations of all sizes to continuously evaluate cybersecurity risks in real time. vPenTest is used by over 3600 organizations, including managed service providers, managed security service providers, cybersecurity vendors, financial institutions, compliance companies, and organizations of all sizes involved in processing sensitive data. Vonahi Security is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit www.vonahi.io.

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of unified IT & security management software for IT professionals in managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs). Through its customer-centric approach and renowned support, Kaseya delivers best-in-breed technologies that empower organizations to seamlessly manage IT infrastructure, secure networks, backup critical data, manage service operations, and grow their businesses. Kaseya offers a broad array of IT management solutions, including well-known names: Kaseya, Datto, IT Glue, RapidFire Tools, Unitrends, Spanning Cloud Apps, TruMethods, ID Agent, Graphus and RocketCyber. These innovative solutions fuel Kaseya’s IT Complete platform, which is designed to maximize efficiencies and enable businesses through a single pane of glass. IT Complete empowers IT professionals to centrally command hardware, software, security, data, compliance, operations and more from within a comprehensive, integrated, intelligent (AI utilization-optimized), and affordable platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Kaseya is privately held with a global presence in over 25 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.kaseya.com.



Vonahi Security Acquisition Announcement