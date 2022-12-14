Vonahi Security Wins Best Security Solution Award at IT Nation Connect 2022

Vonahi Wins Best Security Solution Award 2022

Atlanta startup empowers MSPs to deliver network penetration testing to the SMB space through its automated solution

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vonahi Security (Vonahi), a leading provider in automating network penetration testing for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced today that it had been recognized with a 2022 IT Nation Vendor Award for Best Security Solution at this year’s IT Nation conference. The event took place in Orlando, FL, from November 8–11 and was hosted by ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs). This award acknowledges vPenTest, Vonahi’s automated penetration testing solution, as an emerging technology for security-focused managed service providers through the channel.

“With 62 amazing security vendors at IT Nation Connect, it's an honor to receive the Best Security Solution Award at our first event,” said Trammie Anderson, Chief Strategy Officer at Vonahi. “Automated network penetration testing is an essential part of any organization's security strategy and can provide significant benefits in terms of improved security and cost savings for the SMB market. We are thankful for IT Nation Connect and the opportunity to showcase our solution with the community’s incredible members to help them improve their security posture and the businesses they manage.”

IT Nation Connect is the premier thought-leadership conference for TSPs designed to promote education, inspiration, and networking in the community. At the event, 4700 worldwide members and over 150 vendors came together to navigate their business journeys and gain knowledge to learn and grow through collaborative and genuine peer interaction.

“The IT Nation Vendor awards recognize the top innovative new solutions in the ConnectWise ecosystem,” said Victoria Bruns, Manager of 3rd Party Ecosystem at ConnectWise. “The event and its success would not be possible without the support of our incredible Solution Partners, like Vonahi. It is their continued involvement and support of our partners that allows IT Nation Connect to help our members succeed personally and professionally. Congratulations to Vonahi on this onsite award for Best Security Vendor and the impact they are having on the industry.”

The IT Nation Vendor awards were presented LIVE on Linkedin from the Solutions Pavilion at IT Nation Connect. View online.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com.

About Vonahi Security

Vonahi Security is building the future of offensive cybersecurity consulting services through automation. Used by over 2,000 organizations worldwide, vPenTest from Vonahi is a SaaS platform that fully leverages automation to replicate manual internal and external network penetration testing. It makes it easy and affordable for organizations of all sizes to continuously evaluate cybersecurity risks in real-time.