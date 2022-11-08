Vonahi Security, A ConnectWise PitchIT Finalist - Now Integrated With ConnectWise Manage

vPenTest is now integrated with ConnectWise Manage The integration is finalized days away from the ConnectWise IT Nation event in Orlando, Florida. Vonahi Security Logo

ConnectWise Marketplace now enables immediate ticket creation when a finding is added to a vPenTest assessment.

We’ve built vPenTest to allow MSPs to easily deliver pentesting to their clients without the need to add additional resources to their staff. This integration further adds to the user experience.” — Jason Wells, Chief Operating Officer.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vonahi Security (Vonahi), a leading provider in automating network penetration testing for managed service providers (MSPs), announced the successful integration with ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solutions providers (TSPs). vPenTest, Vonahi’s platform that empowers MSPs to deliver network penetration testing to more than 5.7 million SMB clients, is now integrated with ConnectWise Manage, an award-winning professional services automation (PSA.) The integration further enables operational efficiency for partners of both Vonahi and ConnectWise.

The completion of the integration comes just one month after Vonahi was announced as a ConnectWise “PitchIT” finalist. This “shark-tank”- like competition provides innovative technology companies targeting the MSP market with guidance around tech stack alignment, coaching from industry leaders, and a chance to win the 1st-place prize of $70,000.

“The 16-week ConnectWise PitchIT Program and ConnectWise Manage Integration demonstrate our continued commitment to supporting the MSP community,” said Jason Wells, Chief Operating Officer at Vonahi Security. “We’ve built vPenTest to allow MSPs to easily deliver pentesting to their clients without the need to add additional resources to their staff. This integration further adds to the user experience.”

“Vonahi Security was one of 18 companies that competed in our PitchIT program this year. Their innovative offering resonated with both our judges and the MSP community alike. vPenTest helps to improve the security posture of our partners, as well as their customers,” said Sean Lardo, ConnectWise Evangelist, and leader of the PitchIT program. “We are excited to see them compete with the other 2 finalists at IT Nation Connect in November!”

Vonahi partners using ConnectWise can now explore these features:

- Immediate ticket creation for new pen test findings discovered from assessments.

- Synchronize companies between ConnectWise and vPenTest.

The integration was built through the ConnectWise Invent program. Vonahi is now a Certified Integrator, ensuring MSP partners receive the best experience with ConnectWise and vPenTest.



About Vonahi Security

Vonahi Security is building the future of offensive cybersecurity consulting services through automation. Used by over 2,000 organizations worldwide, vPenTest from Vonahi is a SaaS platform that leverages automation to fully replicate manual internal and external network penetration testing, making it easy and affordable for organizations of all sizes to continuously evaluate cybersecurity risks in real time.