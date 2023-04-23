Derby Barracks - Two car crash with injury

There were 288 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,969 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A5001888
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/21/2023 1526 hours
STREET: US Route 5 at Quarry Road
TOWN: Derby
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Claude Chicoine
AGE: 61
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: Private vehicle to North Country Hospital for evaluation
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Sherry Walker
AGE: 61
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver’s side and front end
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: Transported by Newport Ambulance to North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a two-car collision on US Route 5 at the intersection with Quarry Road in the Town of Derby.
Investigation revealed that Claude Chicoine of Newport VT was traveling east in his 2013 Toyota Tacoma on US Route 5 when he initiated a left turn onto Quarry Road. Sherry Walker was traveling west in a 2020 Nissan Rogue, straight through the intersection on US Route 5. Chicoine failed to yield the right of way to Walker and collided with the driver side of Walker’s vehicle. Chicoine’s vehicle sustained major damage to the front end. Walker’s vehicle sustained damage to the front end and driver’s side with airbag deployments on the driver’s side.
The roadway was reduced to one lane while the Derby Line Fire Department removed hazards from the roadway and Ray’s Auto towed both vehicles from the scene. Newport Ambulance responded and transported Walker to North Country Hospital for suspected non-life threatening injuries. Chicoine denied injury and was brought by private vehicle to NCH for evaluation.
Chicoine was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for failing to yield the right of way when making a left turn, a violation of 23 VSA 1047(a). VSP was assisted on scene by the Derby Line Fire Department, Ray’s Auto, and Newport Ambulance Service.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881