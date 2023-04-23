Derby Barracks - Two car crash with injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A5001888

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4/21/2023 1526 hours

STREET: US Route 5 at Quarry Road

TOWN: Derby

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Claude Chicoine

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Private vehicle to North Country Hospital for evaluation

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Sherry Walker

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver’s side and front end

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Transported by Newport Ambulance to North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a two-car collision on US Route 5 at the intersection with Quarry Road in the Town of Derby.

Investigation revealed that Claude Chicoine of Newport VT was traveling east in his 2013 Toyota Tacoma on US Route 5 when he initiated a left turn onto Quarry Road. Sherry Walker was traveling west in a 2020 Nissan Rogue, straight through the intersection on US Route 5. Chicoine failed to yield the right of way to Walker and collided with the driver side of Walker’s vehicle. Chicoine’s vehicle sustained major damage to the front end. Walker’s vehicle sustained damage to the front end and driver’s side with airbag deployments on the driver’s side.

The roadway was reduced to one lane while the Derby Line Fire Department removed hazards from the roadway and Ray’s Auto towed both vehicles from the scene. Newport Ambulance responded and transported Walker to North Country Hospital for suspected non-life threatening injuries. Chicoine denied injury and was brought by private vehicle to NCH for evaluation.

Chicoine was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for failing to yield the right of way when making a left turn, a violation of 23 VSA 1047(a). VSP was assisted on scene by the Derby Line Fire Department, Ray’s Auto, and Newport Ambulance Service.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov